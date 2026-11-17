UK-based AI security company FIOR has completed an independent cyber resilience assessment of its AI Gateway, a product that identifies AI agents, controls their permissions and blocks unauthorized actions before they execute. According to FIOR, NCC Group evaluated 72 security claims under the UK National Cyber Security Centre‘s Principles Based Assurance methodology. The published report identifies no unmet claims and one area of doubt concerning accessibility.

Announced Nov. 16, the assessment covers AI Gateway version 26.2 and gives enterprise and government buyers an independent reference point for judging the security of a product built to govern autonomous agents. FIOR’s CEO and CTO both said it is the first AI identity and enforcement platform to publicly complete an NCSC CRTF assessment.

Founded in 2025, FIOR builds identity and security infrastructure for autonomous AI systems. Founder and CEO David Williams said the company had already made its first commercial deployments and sought the assessment to give government and enterprise customers an objective basis for evaluating the product, a process he said took under six months.

“Many companies have told us that they cannot exploit the benefits of AI until they are confident that the controls governing those agents are based on an identity that is secure,” Williams said.

The problem FIOR is targeting

The assessment comes two weeks after the NCSC warned that UK critical national infrastructure should prepare for a ransomware attack using AI-powered malware by 2028. In its State of the Cyber Nation report, released Nov. 3, the agency said hostile actors’ use of AI is highly likely to increase the scale and efficiency of ransomware, social engineering and vulnerability exploitation within two years. NCSC CEO Richard Horne said the rise in incidents is not because AI has invented new attacks, but because weaknesses organizations have tolerated for years can now be found and exploited at scale.

The risk also comes from inside the enterprise. In August, the NCSC issued interim guidance on agentic AI after several incidents in which AI systems carried out unsanctioned or unintended actions. Agents in production retrieve sensitive data, call tools and APIs and execute transactions with little human involvement, so organizations need to know which agent is acting, who authorized it, what it can reach and whether a given action falls within its scope.

The NCSC’s guidance sets out controls that FIOR’s gateway is built to enforce. It calls for each agent to have its own unique identity, separate from human users; permissions limited to what a task needs, with short-lived credentials; network access denied by default; tamper-proof logs of agent activity; and the ability to halt agents immediately. Joint guidance the NCSC issued in May with cybersecurity agencies from the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand went further, calling for continuous runtime authentication with a central policy decision point for every agent action, the role FIOR’s gateway is designed to play. Horne’s report also urged organizations to rely on tools already evidenced to work against conventional and AI-powered attacks, the case FIOR is making with its CRTF assessment.

FIOR argued that inventories, written policies and after-the-fact monitoring cannot stop an unauthorized action in real time. It positions the gateway as an independent enforcement layer between agents and the enterprise systems they access, checking identity and authorization before anything executes.

How the gateway works

FIOR’s main differentiator, the company said, is the identity technology underneath its enforcement layer: patent-pending, deterministic, bound to hardware, cryptographically secure and fully self-sovereign, with no third-party dependencies.

Version 26.2, released Nov. 12, adds expanded discovery, model and tool catalogs, threat intelligence and identity integrations. The FIOR Sensor finds agents, models and tools across hosts, applications and networks and links each one to a cryptographic identity.

Each agent receives a unique X.509 certificate bound to hardware measurements through TPM 2.0 or Secure Enclave. Where enabled, customers can use the post-quantum signature algorithm ML-DSA-65. The gateway also supports Ed25519 and integration with SPIFFE identities. The assessment report also describes a signed certificate extension that, combined with hardware and biometric signals, distinguishes human users from agents.

The policy engine supports 45 or more constraints covering scope, rate, time and network, embedded directly in the agent’s certificate. When an agent attempts an action, the gateway checks the request against organizational policy and the approved model and tool catalogs and blocks anything outside those bounds before it runs. Threat intelligence on observed attacks and unsafe agent behavior now feeds into those decisions. Compromised agents can be revoked across all deployed gateways, and every agent action is chained and signed into a tamper-evident audit record.

FIOR said all processing happens inside the enterprise boundary, no information leaves the enterprise and no data is sent to an identity provider. The gateway runs in public and private clouds, customer data centers, edge sites and air-gapped environments. The assessment report, however, documents outbound HTTPS connections to a FIOR-hosted control plane. It does not specify what data those connections transmit, leaving the company’s claim that no information leaves the enterprise in need of clarification.

Version 26.2 also accepts identities issued by the Linux Foundation’s Agent Name Service (ANS), which uses P-256 certificates, and FIOR has announced integration readiness with NVIDIA OpenShell, which runs agents in policy-controlled sandboxes.

What the assessment covers

The NCSC’s Cyber Resilience Testing program helps buyers judge how well connected products protect themselves against common cyberattacks. Instead of a fixed checklist, its Principles Based Assurance methodology examines how a product is designed, built, deployed and maintained. Assessments are run by NCSC-assured Cyber Resilience Test Facilities (CRTFs), not by the NCSC itself, and NCC Group is one of them.

FIOR’s assessment spanned secure development, the build environment, distribution and vulnerability management, support and maintenance, and usability, data protection and logging. Assessors review the evidence a vendor supplies and grade each claim as met, unmet, in doubt or resting on an assumption. A CRTF assessment is not a certification; products that complete one may carry the label “NCSC CRTF – Cyber Resilience Assessed.” The process tests whether a product can protect itself, not whether every advertised security function works as intended or stops every form of malicious agent behavior.

The report, dated Nov. 9, records no unmet claims and no assumptions. The single doubt concerns accessibility: assessors were not satisfied that FIOR had shown people with disabilities can securely install, use and maintain the product, and they recommend completing accessibility testing against the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The findings apply only to version 26.2, and later releases require reassessment.

Where FIOR fits in the standards push

The assessment lands as international bodies define how AI agents should be identified and held accountable. At a Nov. 11 World Bank webinar, ITU-T Study Group 17 Chair Arnaud Taddei said agents already act with no verifiable identity and no proof of authority. In July, SG17 launched the Focus Group on Trust and Identity for Humans and Agentic AI (FG-TIDA), backed by 54 governments and 48 companies.

Much of FG-TIDA’s agenda maps onto what FIOR already ships. FIOR’s agent certificates are built on X.509, an SG17 standard, and the group’s work on enforcement points, runtime attestation and propagating revocation mirrors FIOR’s gateway, hardware-bound identities and cross-gateway revocation. FIOR’s approach also includes agent discovery, hardware-bound identity and post-quantum signatures, areas relevant to the broader development of agent identity standards. The overlap stops at delegated authority. FG-TIDA is building a model to prove that a citizen or business has legally authorized an agent to act for it, something FIOR’s identity and policy controls do not establish on their own. The group meets next in Paris November 30 to December 1.

For a UK vendor, the timing also fits national policy. The government’s Digital Standards Strategy 2026–2030 aims to strengthen UK influence in global standards bodies while identity, biometric and AI frameworks are still being set, with the NCSC shaping security standards and the shift to post-quantum cryptography a stated priority.

Article Topics

AI agents | authorization | Fior | identity security | standards | UK National Cyber Security Centre