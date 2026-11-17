Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) has chosen Dutch identity verification provider Fourthline to support it with remote customer onboarding.

Fourthline’s identity verification platform will support BIL’s remote customer onboarding through document checks and biometric verification. The platform uses document analysis to check identity documents for authenticity and tampering, alongside facial biometrics to verify applicants.

The platform applies selfie comparison and liveness detection to verify that the applicant is the same person as the document holder and is physically present. There are also additional checks available depending on the configuration, such as scanning of NFC documents.

“Fourthline’s proven expertise in digital identity verification and deep understanding of the European regulatory landscape makes them a natural partner for us,” says Isa Scheunpflug, chief operating officer at BIL.

BIL already offers remote identity verification through IDnow, using live video calls with trained agents to verify customers and their identity documents.

According to FinTech Futures, the integration forms part of BIL’s Building Tomorrow Together strategy, which runs through 2030 and includes upgrades to the bank’s digital services.

Liveness detection is required for unattended remote identity verification under the European Banking Authority’s guidelines. The guidelines also require additional verification measures where the evidence is insufficient to confirm a customer’s identity.

Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the CSSF, also requires additional safeguards where there is no human involvement in automated identification. Financial institutions are still responsible for customer due diligence even if verification services are outsourced.

Fourthline recently completed its merger with Spanish biometric identity verification provider Veridas, backed by funding of up to approximately US$71 million. The combined company brings together Fourthline’s financial onboarding and compliance services with Veridas’ biometric authentication.

Fourthline also has relationships with other financial institutions, including Revolut, which adopted its biometric and document verification technology.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Fourthline | Luxembourg | remote identity proofing