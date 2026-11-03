Fourthline, Veridas close merger backed by up to €65M in funding

European identity providers Fourthline and Veridas have completed their merger, announced in July, creating a combined business offering identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention technology. The transaction closed on November 3, 2026, after all closing conditions were satisfied.

The merger is backed by up to €65 million ($73 million) in financing from existing shareholder Finch Capital, new equity investor Seaya Andromeda and debt provider Ashgrove Capital. The funding will support product innovation, debt refinancing, strategic acquisitions and a shareholding reorganization that provides partial liquidity to Veridas shareholders. Both companies were EBITDA-positive at closing.

The companies project more than €50 million in combined revenue and approximately 200 million identity verifications in 2026. They expect to reach €85 million in annual recurring revenue by 2029. The companies also anticipate €20 million in annual run-rate synergies, primarily through cross-selling their technologies to each other’s customers.

Complementary markets, services close gaps for customers

The merging firms say their services are complementary, with limited customer overlap. Based in Pamplona, Spain, Veridas focuses on face and voice biometrics, and has a growing customer base in Latin America, with presence in the U.S. and southern Europe. Fourthline is based in Amsterdam, and specializes in digital identity for KYC, compliance and fraud protection, with a customer base of regulated financial services providers in northern and central Europe.

The companies say the combination brings Fourthline’s compliance and decisioning capabilities together with Veridas’ biometric, document and voice technologies, creating a broader identity verification and fraud prevention offering.

The companies cite rising AI-generated fraud and expanding compliance requirements as drivers of the merger. The companies say customers can now work with one provider across Europe, Latin America and the U.S., while existing contracts, integrations and support arrangements remain in place. Integration of the two platforms will proceed in phases.

In a July interview with the Biometric Update Podcast, then-Veridas CEO Eduardo Azanza explained how the companies’ complementary technologies, customer bases and geographic markets informed the merger.

Stoddart takes CEO role, Azanza becomes president

Fourthline CEO Paul Stoddart takes over as CEO of the combined company, headquartered in Amsterdam, while Azanza becomes president. The combined entity will maintain offices in Stockholm, Pamplona, Barcelona, Mexico, São Paulo and Boston.

Stoddart says that the closing establishes “a true European leader in identity and fraud prevention.”

“Starting today, a business partner onboarding customers in Amsterdam, Madrid, London, Mexico City, São Paulo or Bogotá will be able to apply a single verification standard through a single provider. Our first job is to ensure continuity of service for existing customers; our second is to give them access to incremental value.”

Azanza says the merger will strengthen the combined company’s ability to combat fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance and a commitment to the ethical use of AI.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | digital identity | Fourthline | identity verification | Veridas