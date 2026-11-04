Ghana kicks off enforcement of compulsory biometric verification

Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun a nationwide exercise to ensure that institutions comply with new rules requiring biometric authentication of customers before providing services.

The enforcement drive got underway on November 3, a day after officials of the ID authority addressed a press conference to outline how the exercise would unfold.

The measure is part of the country’s National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, otherwise known as L.I. 2523. The regulations were signed in March and came into effect on June 9.

Under the regulations, institutions offering public and private services are prohibited from relying on visual inspection of national ID cards (Ghana Cards), photocopying or scanning them as a means of verifying customers’ identities. They must use approved biometric verification methods linked to the NIA’s national identity database.

In a July 16 release, the NIA reminded institutions that the new requirements had taken effect and urged them to onboard onto its Identity Verification System Platform (IVSP) to ensure compliance. The authority warned that physical inspection or photocopying alone was not a secure or sufficient way to verify the authenticity of a Ghana Card.

Speaking during the press conference on November 2, the NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, announced that a Biometric Verification Implementation Task Force would be deployed to monitor institutional compliance with the new regulations.

He warned that the requirement was compulsory and that those found violating the law could face fines ranging from GH¢6,000 (US$515) to GH¢24,000 (US$2,060) for corporate entities, and from GH¢600 (US$51.50) to GH¢6,000 (US$515) for individuals. The official added that sanctions could also include the removal of an institution from the NIA’s biometric verification platform.

Dorlas used the press briefing to explain the rationale behind the regulation, saying it is part of government efforts to strengthen the integrity of public transactions and prevent identity theft, impersonation and other identity-related crimes.

Banking sector pushes for stronger identity verification

The regulation also addresses concerns raised in the past by the Bank of Ghana about the role of strong identity authentication in securing financial transactions. Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama had said that weak authentication increases fraud risk, affects credit quality and undermines trust in digital financial services.

In a separate engagement involving the central bank and banking-sector stakeholders, participants also emphasized biometric verification as a way to combat financial fraud and protect transactions. Asiama’s call for stronger digital identity and the banking industry’s emphasis on biometrics underline the financial sector’s interest in more reliable identity authentication.

Dorlas warned institutions against using intermediaries, resellers or agents to access the verification platform. He cautioned against subletting, through which institutions already connected to the platform could allow other organizations to use their access.

Meanwhile, he clarified that telecommunications companies can continue to use the match-on-card method, in which a customer’s physical Ghana Card is used to authenticate their fingerprint against biometric information stored on the card’s chip.

The NIA also clarified that citizens do not need to obtain new Ghana Cards or undergo biometric re-enrolment, as the regulations change how identities are verified rather than the credentials themselves.

Mobile app coming to help

To facilitate compliance with the biometric verification requirements, the NIA official announced that a mobile application had been developed to enable individuals and businesses to verify the identities of their customers. The application is intended particularly for small businesses that cannot access the NIA’s main verification platform. It is yet to be launched.

The enforcement drive comes after months of public education and stakeholder engagement aimed at explaining the importance of compliance with the regulations. The NIA had described this period as one of grace for institutions to prepare for the new dispensation.

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Africa | banking | biometric verification | biometrics | Ghana | Ghana Card | identity verification | National Identification Authority (NIA)