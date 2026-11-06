Google proposes using digital credentials for secure account recovery

Google is developing an account recovery method using digital identity credentials to address security weaknesses in traditional recovery methods when people lose their phones.

The company sees recovery as a complement to the security advantages provided by passkeys. Passkeys offer security, but if someone loses their device and has no synced device or alternative authentication method set up, account recovery can be challenging without resorting to less secure methods.

The problem, says Claire Forszt, product manager for authentication and account recovery at Google, during a talk at Authenticate 2026, is that “if weak account recovery procedures remain in place, the security benefits of passkeys can effectively be undermined.”

“If a passkey can be recovered with a lower security bar than the passkey holds, then the security benefit essentially becomes moot.”

“By combining passkeys with strong account recovery technologies, we want to create an environment where users can securely access their accounts whenever they need to.”

With digital ID, users can ‘get their digital life back’

Digital credentials represent a secure option for recovery. Google expects digital IDs to become widely adopted around the world by 2030 and potentially emerge as a primary account recovery method across the industry – accounting for up to 50 percent of all account recovery methods by 2035.

In Google’s scheme, users register a signed digital identity credential as a recovery method in advance. The credential is used to generate a unique cryptographic identifier, or “stable hash,” linked to the user’s account.

So, if Roger loses his phone, he can obtain a new digital identity credential on another device after completing identity verification with the issuing authority of the credential. “The credential manager confirms that you’re the same person who added the ID previously,” says Bill Chen, product manager at Google, “and you get your digital life back in one go. Your passkeys, your accounts, your apps and your data.”

Chen believes that “we can get to a future, where one day, at scale, we can provide users with the assurance, through digital ID, that you will always be able to recover your digital life, even if you lose all of your devices and all of your credentials.”

There are, however, a few caveats. He lists four things that the industry needs to build to arrive there: specifically, provisioning during device setup, near-real-time provisioning, adoption from credential managers and a public-private partnership in building social acceptance of digital ID for recovery.

Hurdles mean traditional methods are around for foreseeable future

Google believes that, if everything aligns, its system could be valuable to credential managers that store passkeys for multiple services, allowing users to recover their credential manager accounts using digital identity credentials and regain access to the passkeys stored in those accounts.

However, it’s not yet ready for wide market deployment. Remaining challenges include the speed of credential issuance and technical interoperability among digital wallets, operating systems, credential issuers and credential managers.

As such, Google expects that legacy recovery methods will persist, for better or worse. While digital identity is on the rise, by 2035, Google still expects phone numbers will account for 20 percent of account recovery methods, followed by selfie biometric verification at 15 percent and recovery codes at 10 percent.

Article Topics

Authenticate 2026 | biometric authentication | cybersecurity | digital ID | Google | passkeys