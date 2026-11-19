Google appears to be developing a Google Wallet credential that could carry far more information than a digital Social Security card.

Code discovered in a recent version of Google Play Services points to a “Social Security Number” credential containing not only a user’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number, but potentially Medicare identifiers, participation in federal benefit programs, benefit amounts, deductions, and status dates.

If released, the feature would push Google Wallet beyond payments and conventional identification documents into storing and presenting sensitive government benefits information.

Android Authority found the references in Google Play Services version 26.46.30 during an APK teardown. Such examinations can expose features being developed or tested before release, but they do not establish that Google will ultimately make them available.

Google has not announced a Social Security credential, and there is no public indication that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is participating in the project. Android Authority said the code does not establish whether the credential would have any official status.

Strings uncovered by Android Authority refer to a Social Security number and a masked display showing only its final digits.

Other strings identify retirement, survivors, and disability insurance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Medicare. They include fields for a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier and whether the user receives benefits under each program.

Still other fields refer to SSI and Social Security benefit amounts before and after deductions, previous benefit amounts, effective dates, and program status dates.

Google Wallet already supports mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs from a growing number of U.S. jurisdictions, along with passport-derived ID passes.

Google also supports digital credential infrastructure that allows websites and apps to request cryptographically verifiable information through standards-based APIs, including the W3C Digital Credentials API.

The company describes the system as an open, standards-based ecosystem in which relying parties can request identity attributes rather than simply receive an image of an ID document.

It is not yet clear whether the proposed Social Security credential would use this provisioning framework. Google says credentials provisioned through its Digital Credentials Provisioning API are encrypted and managed on the user’s Android device.

The architecture requires authentication before a credential is presented, and Google says it does not retain the identity information in credentials created through that system.

Existing government-issued IDs in Wallet are similarly encrypted and stored locally rather than in the user’s Google Account, according to Google. Users authenticate before viewing or sharing them and can review what information a requester is seeking.

Google’s documentation lists individual attributes that applications can request from supported Wallet credentials, and the company has been migrating its passport-based ID pass toward the ISO 23220 photo-ID standard. User consent is required before supported credential attributes can be retrieved.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | Google Wallet | Social Security Administration (SSA)