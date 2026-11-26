The UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) has selected iProov for a three-year contract with an option for a fourth to supply biometric identity verification for GOV.UK One Login. The contract is worth up to 45 million British pounds (approximately US$59 million).

iProov will provide facial matching and liveness detection. The contract lists Signicat as the subcontractor for NFC-based document checks and orchestration, and Veriff as the subcontractor for optical document checks. iProov checks whether the selfie matches the document photo and comes from a live person (rather than a spoof presented to the camera or a manipulated image injected into the verification system).

iProov says its liveness (or “genuine human presence”) detection is used more than 1.5 million times daily.

The Smart-ID system, which also runs on technology from iProov and Signicat, was approved for LoA High under the EU’s eIDAS framework earlier this month, the top level specified for fully remote biometric onboarding.

Twenty-three million people now use One Login for access to 256 government services.

iProov has supported GDS on One Login since 2022, when it won two two-year contracts, one for document checking and worth up to £11.6 million ($14.1 million at the time), and a second for biometrics services worth up to £5.9 million ($7.2 million). One Login temporarily dropped off the UK trust register after iProov’s certification under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) lapsed. One Login regained certification in January 2026.

“OneLogin requires stringent standards of security, accessibility and performance at scale for the critical step of creating an account for — ultimately — most of the UK adult population,” says iProov Founder and CEO Andrew Bud. “The bar was high, and it’s a credit to our innovation ecosystem that a British company has been selected to deliver this essential service. Securely linking people to their digital credentials by verifying genuine selfies and identity documents is critical. Defending those connections against deepfakes and other increasingly sophisticated attacks by criminals and hostile state actors is one of the toughest tasks in cybersecurity.”

GDS added passkeys to One Login in September after a trial that included switching 300,000 users to phishing-resistant passwordless logins, and awarded a contract in October to add identity verification through open banking to the platform.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | face biometrics | Gov.UK | iProov | One Login | procurement | Signicat