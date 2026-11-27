Greece expects to launch its national electronic ID, GReID, to the public in early 2027 after formally notifying the scheme under the EU’s eIDAS rules on November 4, according to SpearIT, which helped develop it. Once it launches, Greek citizens will be able to use GReID to sign in to eligible public services in other EU countries.

In a November 23 case study, SpearIT says it served as lead technical and compliance architect for the scheme, including governance design, drafting the national legal framework, and coordinating a consortium of technology vendors. The firm also offers consultancy services on eIDAS compliance for Cyprus’ digital ID.

Delivered through the mobile-native GOV.GR Wallet app, GReID is hardware-bound and notified at Levels of Assurance (LoA) Substantial and High. At LoA High, it pairs mobile-bound credentials with a remote qualified signature creation device (QSCD) and an additional, separate PIN.

GReID is an electronic credential stored in and unlocked through the GOV.GR Wallet app on a paired smartphone. Citizens can use Greece’s biometric national ID card or a Greek passport to prove their identity when enrolling for the separate GReID credential.

The GOV.GR Wallet already lets citizens store digital versions of their national ID cards and driving licenses for identity verification and authentication. The new national ID card contains an obligatory Personal Number, designed to replace several separate identifiers, including the tax and Social Security numbers.

According to the SpearIT case study, GReID is intended to replace the legacy TAXISnet username/password credentials with a cryptographic, multifactor authentication credential tied to a citizen’s smartphone.

The development comes as national identity systems in the EU are being positioned as the foundation for the EUDI Wallet, which member states are required to offer under the revised eIDAS framework, though readiness varies widely across the bloc.

Meanwhile, other EU member states are at different stages of the same broader shift. Italy has opened its IT Wallet to the public with legally valid digital driving licenses and IDs.

Denmark’s MitID has been notified under eIDAS since 2022, and the country launched a separate wallet, AltID, in June 2026 to complement it.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | e-ID | Gov.gr | Greece | GReID | SpearIT