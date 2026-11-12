GripID launches foldable all-in-one biometrics device with IB scanner

Biometric field deployments for border control, law enforcement and civil ID applications are increasingly multi-modal. The new GripID V10 MANNIX foldable all-in-one device is designed with these deployments in mind.

The V10 MANNIX captures full-palm, fingerprint, dual-iris and face biometrics in a 2.2 kg form-factor with a 10-inch touchscreen that rotates 180 degrees and a 2-inch display with a stylus for signature capture.

The multi-modal device includes an Integrated Biometrics MANNIX FAP60 fingerprint scanner, which is certified to FBI Appendix F and utilizes the company’s light-emitting sensor (LES) technology for reliable image quality in challenging conditions like direct sunlight and resilience to dirt or contaminants.

The launch of the V10 MANNIX follows the introduction of a tablet-style MANNIX device from GripID last year. GripID also released a V10 version with IB’s FAP 50 Five-O scanner earlier this year.

GripID’s new device also comes with a built-in NFC reader for passports and ID cards and a 16,500 mAh battery which the company says is suitable for extended remote operation.

“Palm and iris capture have traditionally required a fixed station,” notes GripID CEO Eric Fouchard in the announcement. “With the GripID V10 MANNIX, border and law enforcement agencies can capture full palm and dual iris together, wherever their officers operate, to the same certified standard.”

GripID suggests its V10 MANNIX for border and immigration control applications, police identification and booking scenarios, and civil registration in resource-constrained communities.

GripID will debut the V10 MANNIX for demonstration at the World Police Summit 2026 in Dubai, November 16 to 18.

Article Topics

biometrics | GripID | Integrated Biometrics | mobile biometrics | multimodal biometrics