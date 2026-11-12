Hancomwith demonstrates AI-powered continuous authentication for banking

South Korean security firm Hancomwith is demonstrating how its AI-powered continuous authentication system can verify banking customers throughout a financial transaction without repeated authentication prompts.

The company is showcasing its Hancom xCAuth platform at FISCON 2026 in Seoul, applying behavioral analysis and contextual signals to a mobile money transfer scenario.

Hancomwith says its platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze behavioral patterns, device characteristics and contextual information in real time to determine whether activity remains consistent with that of the authorized user.

The system distinguishes legitimate users from automated bots and potentially suspicious behavior without requiring repeated authentication prompts. By continuously evaluating signals during a session, the technology could help identify situations in which an account has been compromised or is being misused after login.

At FISCON 2026 in Seoul, Hancomwith plans to demonstrate the technology in a mobile remittance scenario. During the demonstration, the platform will assess transaction risk based on behavioral and environmental data as a transfer is carried out, without requiring the user to repeatedly verify their identity.

Hancom XCOS can be integrated with fraud detection systems (FDS). Behavioral trust scores generated by the platform can be combined with transaction-related indicators such as location, transaction value and account activity. The combined analysis can then be used to assess the risk associated with a financial transaction.

The approach aligns with broader industry interest in zero-trust security architectures, which assume that no user or device should be automatically trusted, even after initial authentication. Hancomwith said it plans to apply the technology to identity, credential and access management (ICAM) environments, where access decisions are continuously evaluated based on changing risk conditions.

Hancomwith is also participating in South Korea’s 2026 Zero Trust Introduction Pilot Project, a government-backed initiative led by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA). The company aims to assess how continuous authentication technologies can be deployed in financial services and other sectors.

Article Topics

behavioral analysis | continuous authentication | device fingerprinting | HancomWith | identity access management (IAM)