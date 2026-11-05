hashID launches digital wallet with privacy-first age checks and encrypted messaging

Spain-based hashID has launched its app for digital identity, age verification and end-to-end encrypted communication for Apple devices, including Apple Watch.

Users onboard with a scan of their ID card or passport once via NFC and can then complete age checks with zero-knowledge proofs, providing a yes-or-no response to “over 18” queries. The hashID app also provides text messages, voice and video calls, and users can raise privacy protection further with CypherLock.

CEO and Founder Stephan Bergmann told Biometric Update in an email interview leading up to the launch that interactions like age checks require user authentication using the native device PIN or biometrics.

Contacts must be approved by both parties, and the company says child protection is built into the app’s architecture.

The hashID wallet has passed OpenID Foundation conformance testing, and can receive, store and present credentials based on all the main format standards: OpenID4VCI, OpenID4VP, SD-JWT VC and ISO/IEC 18013-5 (for mobile driver’s licenses, or mDLs).

hashID and the EU’s emerging age assurance ecosystem

The app is intended to help meet the tiered age assurance requirements included in the draft EU KIDS Act, which was tabled in September.

In a live demonstration at the EUDI Unfold #5 event in October, hashID completed an age check on an Apple Watch in 2.4 seconds, according to the announcement.

Bergmann tells Biometric Update in an email that the EU age assurance market is “crowded, and it’s about to change shape. Today it’s mostly facial age estimation, document upload and KYC vendors, plus national and EU-backed tools like the Commission’s age verification app,” he says. “With the EUDI Wallets and the KIDS Act, the yes/no itself becomes a commodity: once people can prove ‘over 18’ with a state-signed credential, nobody will pay much for that bit.”

Deterministic checks have almost no marginal cost, Bergmann points out, allowing hashID to set a price target below one euro cent per check.

He also emphasizes that hashID does not store user ID documents, biometrics or any other identity data on its servers.

While age checks will be one of the first real use cases for EUDI Wallets, Bergmann characterizes the market as a “patchwork” and warns that most member states will not have a working wallet out by December 24.

The requirement for relying parties to register and support different wallets and formats will slow down the process, he says. Further, not every wallet will include “over 18” as an attribute, since it is optional under the EU PID rulebook, and the attribute has different names in mDoc and SD-JWT.

“At least one large member state places it in a national namespace instead of the common EU one. And the Commission’s age verification app uses a separate attestation type of its own. In practice, a verifier has to adapt its age check country by country,” he explains.

Bergmann predicts therefore that the first year of EUDI Wallet availability will be dominated by further discussion about trust lists, registration and interoperability.

“The EU-wide certification scheme for EUDI Wallets isn’t final yet, so no wallet can be certified against it today,” Bergmann says. “Until then, the classic ISO certificates are useful, but they don’t tell you whether a wallet actually speaks the EU protocols correctly. It’s a bit like cars: a factory’s ISO certificate doesn’t tell you whether the car passes the crash test. That’s what specialized conformance testing is for.”

This, Bergmann says, is where the OpenID testing comes in. Beyond the conformance test hashID has already passed, the company has applied for OpenID certification for the wallet (storage) role, and plans to apply for certification for the verifier and issuer roles as well.

The hashID app is available in the Apple App Store now, with an Android version coming soon.

Article Topics

age verification | digital identity | digital wallets | EU age verification | hashID | NFC | OpenID4VCI | OpenID4VP