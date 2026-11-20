Helix is a U.S. startup that uses locally processed voice biometrics to assess proof of personhood and provide age assurance.

The company’s tech uses voice biometrics to analyze a four-digit vocal challenge, providing biometric assurance that the user is a live person, along with an estimation of the speaker’s age. The tech can also be used for biometric authentication. Helix says the biometric data is processed on-device in less than four seconds.

The company has come out of the gate with $6.2 million in pre-seed funding, a board including Ticketmaster executive Jared Smith, and several independent certifications. Helix has received certification under the IEEE Online Age Verification Certification Program and has also been independently assessed by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) against ISO/IEC 27566-1. It was among eight providers recently identified as meeting New York SAFE for Kids Act accuracy requirements.

Alex Oberg, CEO of Helix, tells the Biometric Update Podcast that Helix considers itself a research lab, “with voice being the predominant biometric. One way to think about that is identity. Another is age assurance. I would argue there’s security plays. There’s even healthcare plays.”

Helix’s pitch sounds utopian, say four words and we can tell you’re a real person, and how old you are, and maybe a lot more, but independent testing provides evidence for its age estimation claims, while the broader potential of voice biometrics remains to be demonstrated. “I was doing the same research everyone else was doing,” Oberg says, “and I knew that people would be skeptical if we came out with these claims surrounding voice and we didn’t have the independent authority to back it up.”

Listen to the full conversation on the Biometric Update Podcast to hear Oberg discuss how Helix evaluates voice-based age estimation, why local processing matters for privacy, and what independent certification can establish about emerging biometric technologies.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:33:34

Article Topics

age verification | biometric age estimation | biometrics | Helix | voice biometrics