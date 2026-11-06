Herta joins €14M Spanish police forensic AI projects

Spanish facial recognition provider Herta Security is part of a consortium developing two AI-based forensic investigation systems for Spain’s National Police that combine biometric identification with crime scene evidence collection and analysis.

The ForensIA Thot and Horus projects have a combined contract value of approximately €14 million including VAT, funded through Spain’s Center for Technological Development and Innovation with European Union co-financing. The consortium also includes HI Iberia, ETRA and Hard Link Security.

ForensIA Thot will combine facial recognition, large language models and other AI technologies to analyze forensic information from multiple sources. The platform is designed for investigators to identify patterns, connect cases, and develop investigative leads, with mechanisms to track how evidence is processed and used.

ForensIA Horus will support crime scene evidence collection using LiDAR and 360-degree photography to create 3D reconstructions. Its Horus Edge module will enable preliminary analysis on-site, including without continuous network connectivity.

Evidence collected will be available for further analysis through Thot, with digital chain-of-custody records tracking its handling throughout an investigation.

Herta has already developed BioFinder, a facial recognition system that allows investigators to search recorded surveillance footage for specific individuals. The technology won an IFSEC award in 2014.

Earlier this year, the company also completed Spain’s AI regulatory sandbox with its BioSurveillance to address EU AI Act requirements for human oversight, access controls, and audit logs.

Both projects are in prototype development, with the current phase scheduled to continue until late 2027. A final pre-operational validation phase is planned at Spanish National Police facilities in Castilla-La Mancha, subject to selection under the competitive procurement process. The contracts run through September 2028.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | forensics | Herta Security | Spain