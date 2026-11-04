HID adds workplace authentication capabilities with inepro ID acquisition

HID has acquired Dutch authentication technology provider inepro ID to strengthen its secure printing portfolio and extend credential-based authentication across shared workplace devices.

The acquisition adds radio frequency identification and Bluetooth Low Energy readers, software, and professional services to its portfolio. inepro ID operates primarily in Europe, with a growing presence in North and Latin America.

The company will join the Identification Technologies division of HID, which includes its Omnikey portfolio of contactless authentication products.

Björn Lidefelt, executive vice president and head of HID, said customers want identity systems that work “from the door to the printer, the locker, the workstation and beyond. inepro ID strengthens our ecosystem with their expertise in secure print,” he added.

The Spider reader family includes embedded readers for multifunction printers and smart lockers, along with desktop and portable readers for workstations and digital boards. The readers support multiple credential technologies that allow employees to use compatible access cards or mobile credentials across different devices.

Users can authenticate at a shared printer before their documents are released to reduce the risk of sensitive information being accessed by unauthorized individuals.

inepro ID also has an established presence in large-scale printing environments. At the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, Ricoh deployed 372 Spider RFID readers as part of an upgrade to its streamline NX print management system. The project involved migrating accounts for more than 30,000 students and 6,000 employees.

HID already offers authentication technology for shared workplace devices. The company introduced its Omnikey SE Reader Core for smart lockers and vending machines.

The acquisition follows HID’s efforts to combine physical and digital authentication. Earlier this year, the company introduced HID Converged Credentials that allowed employees to use a single credential for building access, workstation authentication, and enterprise applications.

HID has also expanded its credential ecosystem through partnerships and acquisitions. Swissbit integrated HID’s Seos technology into its iShield Key 2 security key to support physical and digital access through a common credential.

The company also announced an agreement to acquire IDmelon to add technology that enables existing access cards and mobile devices to function as FIDO2 security keys.

Article Topics

acquisitions | authentication | HID | inepro ID