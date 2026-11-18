More than 180 students developed facial authentication prototypes for securing access to buildings and restricted areas at HID‘s first campus hackathon in India, held November 14 at PES University in Bengaluru.

The 12-hour competition, called Build Beyond, was organized in association with the university’s Department of Computer Applications and brought together 51 teams.

Participants used laptop cameras to develop systems capable of registering and authenticating users through facial recognition.

The challenge also required safeguards against spoofing with photographs or prerecorded videos, adding presentation attack detection to biometric matching.

Students received technical guidance from HID engineers and access to a dedicated development sandbox.

The hackathon challenge addressed both biometric authentication and physical access permissions, requiring systems to determine whether authenticated users could enter designated areas.

Team O(n)ly Better won the competition with an AWS-based facial authentication kiosk incorporating facial recognition, liveness detection, and safeguards against photo and video spoofing.

“The additional challenges pushed us to think beyond building a working prototype and consider how our solution would perform in real-world situations,” says Ria M Parikh, leader of Team O(n)ly Better.

HID previously emphasized the importance of camera quality and presentation attack detection in facial recognition deployments.

Six finalist teams presented their solutions to HID engineers and an expert jury following two rounds of evaluation. Flowstate secured first runner-up, followed by Vision-X in second runner-up.

The event offered a prize pool of ₹200,000, along with trophies and certificates.

“For industry partners like HID, such initiatives offer an opportunity to see what talented, motivated students can accomplish in a short period of time,” says Dr. Shishir Nagaraja, pro vice chancellor at PES University.

Similar student-focused initiatives in India include MOSIP Decode 2026, which included advanced facial liveness detection.

HID also operates engineering centers in Bengaluru and Chennai, with its global engineering team based in Chennai.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | HID | India | presentation attack detection