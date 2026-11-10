Hong Kong to activate AI facial recognition across expanding SmartView network

Hong Kong police will begin using AI-powered facial recognition technology within its expanding SmartView surveillance camera network this month.

The technology means investigators can search surveillance footage more efficiently, according to officials, by matching face biometrics captured by cameras across the network.

The system can reduce time spent reviewing footage, and free officers for other investigative work, with the aim of improving the speed of locating missing persons and identifying criminal suspects.

The next phase will extend the network to private-sector cameras, with the first shopping mall connections expected by the end of 2026. Police said at least four shopping malls have agreed to connect their camera systems to the SmartView network, with further private-sector participation expected as the programme grows.

The facial recognition capability will operate in two ways. Officers will be able to search historical footage for individuals within a specified time period, while a real-time function will alert police when a missing person or person of interest is detected by the camera network.

Police say facial recognition will be activated for specific searches rather than continuously across all cameras, citing computing resource constraints.

Police said all facial recognition searches must be approved by an officer at inspector rank or above and must be linked to objectives such as crime prevention and detection, public safety or national security. Officers will also be required to justify the scope of each search, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Surveillance footage will be retained for up to 31 days. Facial recognition records, including images, timestamps and location data, may be stored for up to 180 days to support investigations.

Police say SmartView cameras record only public areas and that the system’s operating procedures are based on privacy impact assessments conducted in consultation with Hong Kong’s privacy regulator. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) said organizations collecting and using personal data, including through facial recognition technologies, must comply with Hong Kong’s privacy laws.

Shopping malls must display general CCTV notices, but police say disclosing that their cameras are connected to SmartView will be voluntary.

Launched in 2024, the SmartView programme aims to deploy 60,000 surveillance cameras across Hong Kong by 2028. The system already uses AI for functions like people counting and automatic licence plate recognition. Police say SmartView has helped solve nearly 2,200 criminal cases and contributed to more than 2,800 arrests since its launch.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | cctv | facial recognition | Hong Kong | video surveillance