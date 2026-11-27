Banks could use intermediaries to verify the credentials customers share from European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets when opening accounts remotely, according to a briefing by digital identity law expert Richard Oliphant for Hopae.

“The pivotal role of intermediaries” is a 17-page paper that Hopae calls a “briefing note,” the first in a series on the potential benefits of intermediaries to relying parties (RPs) in regulated sectors for accessing credentials in EUDI Wallets to meet strong user authentication requirements.

The paper looks at how EUDI Wallets and their Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF) fit with the rules set out in eIDAS and the incoming anti-money laundering (AML) rule.

The EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation applies from July 10, 2027. Separately, under eIDAS, covered private-sector relying parties must accept compliant EUDI Wallets by December 24, 2027, at the user’s request, where law or contract requires strong user authentication for online identification.

Panelists from across the EUDI Wallet ecosystem agreed in a recent Biometric Update webinar that the relying parties are generally hesitant to prepare for the scheme with so many pieces of the market uneven or incomplete.

Complex by design

Intermediaries are given a role in eIDAS but defined in the ARF. They can connect to wallets and request attributes on behalf of RPs, and perform practically all of the tasks the ARF leaves to RPs. Intermediaries can therefore allow RPs to meet their requirements while delegating much of the technical work.

Each RP registers in its home member state. It can use an intermediary to handle registration and manage the certificates needed to connect to wallets. The registrar of the member state where the RP is registered has a list of the specific attributes the RP will request.

Intermediaries use their own access certificates alongside the RP’s registration certificates. The registrar of the member state the intermediary is registered in keeps a record of RPs that use the intermediary. The intermediary must have a registration certificate for each intended use for which the RP is registered.

The paper explores the obligations of banks for remote customer onboarding with EUDI Wallets.

Hopae is targeting registration in Luxembourg as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) in the first quarter of 2027 so it can issue verified Qualified Electronic Attestations of Attributes (QEAAs) for residential addresses.

Article Topics

AML | digital wallets | eIDAS | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Hopae | Richard Oliphant