The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas withdrew a proposed $288,000 facial recognition contract with Clearview AI from the county commissioners’ November 19 agenda, according to local ABC affiliate KTRK.

The proposal called for a sole-source contract running from November 19, 2026 to November 18, 2027, with four one-year renewal options. The sheriff’s office requested an exemption from competitive bidding requirements.

Harris County includes the city of Houston, one of the largest in the U.S.

The Sheriff’s Office pulled the item from the agenda, saying it was not ready to be considered. It declined to say whether the proposal will be reintroduced in the future.

The decision comes amid scrutiny of facial recognition use in wrongful arrests, including a lawsuit filed by Tennessee resident Angela Lipps over her arrest following a Clearview AI-assisted investigation in North Dakota. Lipps alleges she was wrongly identified and held for six months.

Clearview AI says its facial recognition database contains more than 100 billion images collected from publicly accessible online sources, including social media and mugshot websites.

Clearview’s technology is also used by police in Bastrop County, near Austin, where commissioners approved a $17,100 contract in March, funded through asset forfeitures, Community Impact reports.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s proposal called for the contract to be paid for with money from the general fund.

Mobile, Alabama’s City Council is weighing renewal of a $67,000 contract with Clearview, NBC 15 reports. When asked by the outlet, Mobile Police Department declined to disclose its policies for facial recognition use or how many searches are made with the software per year.

Article Topics

Clearview AI | facial recognition | law enforcement | procurement | Texas