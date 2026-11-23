By Mike Engle, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of 1Kosmos

Companies often treat employee identity like a key card: vet the person, issue the badge and then trust it wherever it is used. Two established workforce impersonation campaigns have exploited this chain from opposite directions. North Korean IT workers (NKITW) get the badge issued to the wrong person. Scattered Spider convinces someone inside the company to issue a replacement.

Both expose a broader security weakness. Companies verify identity at isolated moments, but the resulting trust persists through hiring, onboarding, account access and support. If an attacker compromises that chain, the organization may grant legitimate access to an impostor or return an established account to the wrong person.

Where workforce identity verification breaks down

The North Korean remote-worker campaign demonstrates what happens when an impostor clears the hiring process. In June 2025, the U.S. Justice Department said North Korean workers had used false or stolen identities and U.S.-based facilitators to obtain jobs at more than 100 American companies. Once hired, they received legitimate equipment and credentials. Rather than breaking into the organization, they persuaded it to authorize the wrong person.

Scattered Spider exploits a later break in the chain. When an attacker contacts a help desk claiming to have lost a device or authentication factor, the support team must decide whether to restore control of a valid account. Knowledge of the employee’s role, manager or recent activity may make the request convincing, but it does not prove who is making it.

Both attacks can pass through processes that appear to be working properly. Recruiting approves a candidate, IT provisions the associated account and support later helps the apparent employee recover access. Each function completes its task without reliably confirming that the same human remains connected to the identity.

Keep verified identity connected to the employee

Organizations can begin closing this gap through a Know Your Employee (KYE) approach that treats verified identity as an enterprise control rather than an onboarding artifact. The initial proofing event should create a trusted reference that remains in force throughout the employee lifecycle.

Identity verification can become stronger as the consequences of a decision increase. An early application may warrant a basic contact check. Before an interview, assessment or background investigation, the company can verify an identity document and bind the result to the applicant through a biometric check with liveness detection. Later interactions can refer back to that record without repeatedly collecting documents.

This continuity is essential in remote hiring, where the person who applies may not be the one who completes an assessment or appears for work. Subsequent interviews can confirm that the participant matches the person previously verified. On the first day, the same record can connect the approved employee directly to credentials activated on a company device.

Strengthen verification for high-risk requests

Extending assurance throughout employment does not require challenging people constantly. A better starting point is to identify moments when a decision could transfer control of an account or materially expand access.

A password reset may look like a routine support transaction, but it can give someone a new route into an established identity. Replacing a multifactor method is more consequential because it changes who can satisfy future authentication challenges. Workplace knowledge provides little confidence when attackers can obtain personal and professional details from social media, data breaches or earlier conversations.

Before granting sensitive privileges, the organization can ask the employee to re-establish who they are against the trusted reference created earlier. The strength of the check follows the potential impact of the decision, allowing routine work to continue without turning every login into an investigation.

Exceptions deserve particular attention. Attackers create urgency because emergency procedures often weaken normal safeguards. A useful Know Your Employee (KYE) program records who approved an exception, the evidence supporting it and how long the resulting access remained valid. Recurring exceptions may reveal where operational pressure is overriding established policy.

Use risk signals to trigger re-verification

Changes in device usage or interaction patterns may indicate that someone else has taken control of a session. This information is most useful when it prompts a proportionate response rather than serves as proof on its own. A modest change may warrant closer observation, while a sensitive request from an unfamiliar environment may justify confirming the person again.

This monitoring needs clear boundaries. Security teams should understand why a challenge occurred and what action followed, while employees need clarity about the information collected and how it affects access. Biometric data requires particular care, including appropriate consent, limited retention and protection against reuse. These constraints help produce decisions the organization can explain to employees, auditors and regulators.

Make identity assurance a shared responsibility

KYE will remain fragmented if it belongs to only one department. Recruiting may establish the original record, but IT relies on it when issuing credentials and support needs it when rebuilding trust. Security’s role is to define the assurance required when responsibility passes between those functions and ensure exceptions do not quietly become standard practice.

A better measure is how often the organization can connect a high-risk access decision to the person who was actually verified. It is also worth looking at where the process is bypassed or where access is granted even though the person’s identity has not been fully confirmed.

Employee identity has become an attack surface because trust passes between people, accounts and departments throughout employment. Keeping that trust tied to the same verified person, from hiring through account recovery, can make impersonation attacks considerably harder to complete.

About the author

Mike Engle, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of 1Kosmos, is a proven information technology executive, company builder, and entrepreneur. He is an expert in information security, business development, authentication, biometric authentication, and product design/development. His career includes serving as the head of information security at Lehman Brothers and co-founding Bastille Networks.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | continuous verification | identity assurance | identity verification | reusable digital ID