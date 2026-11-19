Hypr has launched AgentPass, a platform that connects enterprise AI agents to human supervisors and checks their actions against identity and access policies.

According to Hypr, agent connections pass through a governed gateway, where access begins with no permissions and is limited to tools authorized under the supervisor’s role.

The gateway retains enterprise tool credentials and issues short-lived, tool-specific session tokens to prevent agents from holding those credentials directly.

AgentPass can also discover coding agents, including Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor, on Windows and macOS workstations.

Administrators can route supported tools through the gateway to enforce access policies, including for sub-agents launched by those coding tools. HYPR currently supports routing and traffic blocking on macOS, while Windows 11 support focuses on reporting agent activity.

For sensitive operations, AgentPass sends approval requests to the human supervisor, who uses a FIDO2 passkey to authorize the action.

The platform includes evaluator agents that continuously monitor activity and assess agent behavior against organizational policies. Hypr says AgentPass is available now.

The announcement follows Hypr’s State of Passwordless Identity Assurance research, which identified AI agents as a growing concern for enterprise identity security professionals.

Proof brings x401 identity authorization to ChatGPT

Proof has made its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration available through ChatGPT’s app directory, allowing users to connect its x401 identity and authorization system without the manual setup previously required.

The protocol enables participating websites and APIs to request evidence of a person’s verified identity and approval before accepting an AI agent action.

When a participating service issues an x401 request, the agent presents the requested action to the user for review and biometric authorization.

According to Proof, a hardware-protected key signs evidence linking the person’s verified identity to the approved terms, which the receiving service can verify independently.

The integration builds on the launch of x401, its identity wallet and MCP server.

Proof explored x401 in other applications, including a collaboration with Superfluid to test reusable identity credentials for AI-assisted transactions.

“With the first release of Proof’s MCP, the agent can show up with evidence of who sent it and what they agreed to, and the business on the other end can check it for themselves,” says Pat Kinsel, founder and chief executive officer of Proof.

iProov recently introduced a biometric liveness solution that connects human verification to approval of specific AI agent actions.

These developments align with proposed design principles from NIST emphasizing distinct agent identities, limited permissions and human oversight of sensitive operations.

Article Topics

AI agents | authorization | biometrics | digital identity | HYPR | identity security | Proof