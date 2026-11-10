IAD vendors turn to standards testing as biometric injection attacks grow

The 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts that the number of injection attacks will grow at a compound annual growth rate of just over 57 percent, to surpass 300 million in 2028. In response, the industry is adopting standards and testing for certification to establish what counts as an effective injection attack detection (IAD) system.

Newly merged Veridas achieves LoA High from CLR Labs

Veridas has achieved CEN/TS 18099 certification with a High Level of Assurance (LoA High) for its injection attack detection (IAD) product, which company leadership says positions it as a preferred identity leader as new AML regulations take effect.

“Obtaining this certification is the result of months of work and years of developing the most advanced technologies on the market for detecting injection attacks,” says Javier San Agustín, CTO of Veridas, in a company blog post. “Achieving it is a major milestone and further proof of our technological leadership in the world of identity.”

Testing was conducted with France’s CLR Labs, which subjected Veridas’s injection attack detection tech to all types of injections using deepfakes and artificially generated videos.

High Level certification indicates that Veridas’s technology met the requirements of CEN/TS 18099 under the laboratory’s specified testing conditions, including tests involving sophisticated injection attacks.

Veridas says CEN/TS 18099 testing is a mandatory technical requirement under ETSI TS 119 461 v2.1.1, a standard relevant to remote identity proofing under European regulatory frameworks, including eIDAS and AMLR. Starting on July 10, 2027, financial institutions must have an operational workflow that complies with the new AML framework – and Veridas believes the lengthy testing and certification process means few vendors will manage to meet the deadline.

Earlier this month, Veridas and Fourthline completed a merger, creating a combined business providing identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention technology across the European market and beyond.

An injection attack detection standards ecosystem is developing

CEN/TS 18099 is the technical specification published by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN), representing the world’s first official testing methodology for evaluating identity systems’ resistance to Injection Attacks – i.e. injection attack detection, or IAD. Unlike standards covering Presentation Attack Detection (PAD, also called liveness detection), which cover fraud techniques that are presented to the camera, CEN/TS 18099 targets attacks where evidence is injected directly into the data flow by tampering with the channel or device.

Recent months have seen a number of providers undergo independent testing and pursue certification against CEN/TS 18099, as the industry looks to bolster defenses against injection attacks and AI fraud, and independent validation of vendor claims about IAD effectiveness becomes part of market positioning.

This month, CLR Labs certified biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology from Innovatrics to the high level of Europe’s CEN/TS 18099 standard. In September, it certified ShareID to high-level compliance.

In October, digital identity and fraud prevention provider HyperVerge completed independent injection attack detection (IAD) testing by BixeLab at Level 2, aligned with CEN/TS 18099. BixeLab also tested Idemia Public Security against the European standard for biometric injection attack detection, and did the same for Singapore digital identity provider Advance.AI.

Paravision recently proposed a new Injection Attack Discussion Group (IA DG) within the Kantara Initiative to address gaps in how biometric injection attacks are defined, evaluated and detected, with a focus on the relationship between CEN/TS 18099 and other emerging standards covering biometric injection attack detection.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometrics | CEN/TS 18099 | CLR Labs | IAD certification | injection attack detection | Veridas