U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is considering a nationwide expansion of its contractor intelligence workforce that could place as many as 1,500 analysts inside Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations supporting biometric identity resolution, watchlisting, investigative targeting, and AI criminal intelligence.

What initially appeared to be a large investigative support contract also encompasses specialized personnel who could develop and operate agentic AI workflows, reconcile identities across government and commercial databases, and produce intelligence used to guide federal investigations and enforcement decisions, a Biometric Update analysis of procurement documents found.

A November 19 sources sought notice issued by HSI’s Office of Intelligence and an accompanying 27-page draft performance work statement describe a potential five-year contract covering approximately 29 locations nationwide.

A separate 61-page attachment detailing specialized analyst positions reveals more about the intelligence capabilities ICE is considering, including using biometric information to resolve conflicting identities, assess potential watchlist matches, and support investigative targeting.

The procurement remains in the market research stage. ICE has not committed to awarding a contract and has not disclosed an estimated contract value.

Nevertheless, the documents provide an unusually detailed account of how ICE envisions combining contractor expertise, biometric identity intelligence, and AI-assisted analysis across its investigative operations.

Biometric identity analysis and watchlisting

Among the proposed specialized positions are analysts responsible for screening, vetting, watchlisting, identity intelligence, and targeting support.

Their responsibilities would include correlating biometric and biographic records with immigration histories, travel information, financial transactions, communications, criminal records, and other intelligence to establish identities and identify potential threats.

Contractors would examine aliases, incomplete or fragmented identities, conflicting records, and possible false positives. They could also prepare recommendations on creating, modifying, retaining, escalating, or removing watchlist nominations.

Senior contractor analysts would be expected to develop identity resolution methodologies, refine analytical workflows, establish matching and false-positive review standards, and oversee complex identity assessments.

The documents explicitly contemplate contractor involvement in resolving discrepancies between biometric and biographic information, including sensitive identity matches and high-risk encounters.

These responsibilities would extend contractor participation beyond routine information processing into the analytical work underlying consequential government screening and targeting decisions.

ICE specifies that authorized government personnel would retain final watchlisting, targeting, admissibility, eligibility, and enforcement decisions. Contractors would provide findings and recommendations rather than exercise those authorities independently.

The documents do not identify the biometric repositories or screening systems personnel would access, leaving unresolved whether the workforce would use Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, or other federal biometric identity repositories.

Agentic AI enters criminal intelligence workflows

Another specialized labor category addresses data science and agentic AI analytics, providing one of the clearest descriptions yet of the analytical automation ICE is contemplating.

Contractor specialists could design, configure, test, operate, and maintain government-approved agentic or multi-agent AI workflows supporting investigative research, information retrieval, entity resolution, record linkage, analytical triage, anomaly detection, and intelligence production.

The requirements specifically identify machine learning, natural language processing, graph analytics, knowledge graphs, and retrieval-augmented generation.

These capabilities could allow multiple automated analytical processes to retrieve, compare, and correlate information from separate sources before producing findings for human review.

The proposed analysts would work with large volumes of structured and unstructured information drawn from criminal investigations, financial records, communications, identity systems, geospatial sources, commercial databases, and publicly available information.

Senior specialists could develop and oversee advanced analytical models, establish validation procedures, and implement controls against unsupported conclusions, hallucinations, prompt injection, automation bias, false positives, and data leakage.

The attachment also contemplates predictive analytical methods, subject to government authorization, validation, and human review.

ICE specifies that AI-generated findings must remain traceable to authorized sources and undergo qualified human review before operational use. Automated outputs would not independently establish identity, guilt, probable cause, investigative disposition, eligibility, or grounds for enforcement.

The procurement does not identify specific AI models, vendors, or deployed systems. Nor does it establish that the contemplated multi-agent workflows are already operational.

Identity fraud investigations across government records

The proposed workforce would also include specialists in identity, benefit, and immigration fraud whose responsibilities could involve integrating information across administrative and investigative systems.

Their work would encompass stolen, assumed, duplicate, synthetic, altered, and fraudulently obtained identities, along with suspected employment, immigration, sponsorship, relationship, account, and benefits fraud.

Contractors could compare biometric and biographic information with employment records, immigration histories, benefit applications, financial accounts, devices, addresses, and associated individuals or businesses.

Senior analysts could develop methodologies for fraud scoring, record correlation, anomaly detection, case linkage, and investigative prioritization.

The attachment describes using these methods to identify potentially coordinated fraud involving employers, sponsors, preparers, beneficiaries, financial intermediaries, and other associated entities.

Although the requirements contemplate analysis of benefits and employment information, they do not establish access to specific Social Security Administration, Treasury, Department of Labor, or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services databases.

Government officials would retain final fraud determinations, eligibility decisions, and enforcement actions.

Part of ICE’s expanding intelligence architecture

The proposed workforce would emerge alongside several separately documented ICE efforts to expand investigative data integration, biometric targeting, and AI-enabled analysis.

In September, Biometric Update reported that ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations was preparing a separate, potentially more than $100 million contractor intelligence initiative involving analysts supporting nationwide deportation operations and centers using biometric and biographic information.

The HSI proposal involves a different ICE component and a substantially larger contemplated workforce. The documents do not establish whether the 1,500 positions would represent new personnel, replacement staffing, or consolidation of existing contracts.

In October, Biometric Update examined ICE’s pursuit of common data and AI infrastructure, including an enterprise lakehouse, standardized data interfaces, and software agents capable of performing authorized multistep tasks.

Separate reporting on HSI’s investigative systems modernization documented the agency’s move toward Palantir Foundry and a broader architecture combining investigative case management and analytical capabilities.

Another ICE procurement examined in August described a potential generative AI platform that could analyze billions of communications, financial, location, social media, and digital forensic records.

Together, these efforts reveal a developing investigative architecture in which commercial and government data, advanced analytical systems, and contractor personnel could play complementary roles.

The new HSI procurement would potentially provide the human analytical workforce needed to evaluate the information these systems produce, develop investigative leads, and translate automated findings into intelligence products.

The documents do not establish that the proposed analysts would use Palantir Foundry, ICE’s enterprise lakehouse, or any AI platform.

Contractors inside continuous intelligence operations

The labor descriptions also contemplate personnel supporting operations centers, watch centers, command centers, and fusion centers with uninterrupted coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These contractors could monitor incoming intelligence, investigative leads, incident notifications, operational developments, and emerging threats.

They would assess information requiring immediate attention, coordinate notifications, maintain operational records, and correlate information from law enforcement, financial, travel, identity, communications, and other authorized sources.

The responsibilities extend to supporting active investigations, crisis responses, special events, and national security operations.

Most positions are expected to require access to Controlled Unclassified Information, including law enforcement-sensitive records. Some could require classified access, with specific clearance and system access requirements determined by assignment.

The draft also contemplates a centralized executive dashboard for nationwide management reporting, including staffing, workloads, backlogs, performance, and operational support metrics. It does not describe that dashboard as an investigative data repository.

The proposed contract would add a substantial human analytical component to ICE’s expanding intelligence capabilities, with specialized personnel potentially supporting biometric identity resolution, automated analysis and investigative targeting. Whether those roles are ultimately acquired, and how they would connect with existing systems, remains to be determined.

Article Topics

ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | identity intelligence | law enforcement | procurement | U.S. Government