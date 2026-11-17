U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is moving to preserve nationwide access to a commercial license plate surveillance system under a new $1.2 million sole-source contract, extending an investigative capability that has allowed agents to reconstruct vehicle movements, search geographic areas, and receive automated notifications when vehicles of interest are detected.

The proposed agreement comes as questions remain about whether privacy protections governing ICE’s use of the technology have changed since they were last publicly detailed in 2021, particularly after the Trump administration rolled back restrictions on immigration enforcement near previously protected locations.

A November 12 procurement notice identifies Thomson Reuters Special Services as the intended recipient of a four-month bridge contract, with two additional one-month options. The proposed award would maintain continuous access to commercial license plate recognition (LPR) data for ICE law enforcement personnel across the United States.

ICE is withholding the performance work statement on law enforcement sensitivity grounds, keeping the new agreement’s precise capabilities, access permissions, and operational restrictions out of public view.

The procurement follows a longstanding commercial surveillance arrangement. Thomson Reuters received a $22.8 million ICE contract in 2021 covering license plate recognition services supplied through Motorola technology.

A subsequent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acquisition forecast identifies the incumbent agreement as valued at approximately $25.2 million, with options, and scheduled to expire on November 30.

The forecast describes an interim replacement supporting personnel in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The new notice identifies the proposed award as a noncompetitive bridge arrangement, rather than a newly established surveillance program. It does not establish that the contract has been awarded.

Earlier ICE procurement specifications show that the agency sought much more than access to individual vehicle sightings.

The agency specified a commercial database that receives at least 30 million new license plate scans monthly and covers at least 25 states and 24 of the nation’s 30 largest metropolitan areas.

Requirements included automated alerts when listed vehicles appeared in new detection records and the ability to upload up to 2,500 license plates for alerting.

Those figures describe the requirements issued for the earlier procurement, not verified current database totals or confirmed specifications for the proposed contract.

A 2021 DHS Privacy Impact Assessment separately documented expanded investigative functions, including searches within defined geographic areas, searches using partial license plate numbers, and mobile scanning.

The geographic search capability allowed authorized HSI investigators to examine license plate detections within a specified area, including regions defined using multiple geographic coordinates.

ICE said that capability would be restricted to HSI criminal investigations and would not support ERO’s administrative immigration enforcement mission.

The assessment also described safeguards intended to prevent inappropriate searches, including restrictions involving sensitive locations, First Amendment-protected activity, and access to enhanced investigative functions.

Whether those specific restrictions remain unchanged is not established by the current procurement notice.

The question has become more consequential following DHS’s January 20, 2025, decision to rescind its previous policy governing immigration enforcement in or near protected areas, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

The decision changed DHS policy governing enforcement activities near protected locations, but did not itself establish any change to restrictions on searches of commercial license plate data. Whether ICE has separately revised those safeguards remains unclear.

However, the new contract does not disclose whether the geographic search rules, auditing requirements, or limitations governing civil immigration enforcement have been revised.

The proposed renewal also arrives after months of scrutiny surrounding Thomson Reuters’ relationship with immigration enforcement agencies.

In March, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported concerns among Thomson Reuters employees about the potential use of company-supplied information for immigration enforcement and surveillance of people observing enforcement operations.

Poynter subsequently reported that journalists associated with Reuters had called for greater transparency about the company’s government contracts, including its license plate recognition agreement.

The controversy reached shareholders in June, when a proposal seeking additional examination of the human rights implications of the company’s immigration enforcement work received approximately 3 percent support.

Thomson Reuters has defended its government business and distinguished its Motorola license plate recognition product from its separate CLEAR investigative database. The company has said the $22.8 million DHS contract does not include CLEAR.

It has also said the LPR product does not provide real-time vehicle tracking, instead allowing users to access previously collected vehicle detections.

That characterization does not necessarily conflict with the original procurement’s automated alert requirements. A system can notify investigators of newly recorded vehicle sightings without continuously determining a vehicle’s precise location.

The available documentation does not specify the alert delivery speed or which original functions the proposed bridge contract includes.

The new procurement raises additional questions about how ICE combines commercial vehicle-location intelligence with its broader investigative information systems.

The October acquisition forecast says the subscription supports integration with ICE case-management workflows and serves criminal investigations, immigration enforcement matters, and internal misconduct inquiries.

Earlier DHS privacy documentation also described circumstances in which LPR-derived information could become part of investigative case records.

Without updated public documentation, it remains unclear whether the restrictions established for earlier deployments still govern the expanded investigative uses described in ICE’s acquisition planning.

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ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | license plate readers | procurement | Thomson Reuters | U.S. Government