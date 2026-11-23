London’s Metropolitan Police Service is falling short of its governance and oversight responsibilities for retrospective facial recognition, according to the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The ICO found problems with live facial recognition use by the Met as well, but the 11-page “Data protection and audit report executive summary” makes clear that the greater number and severity of compliance challenges are associated with the more-established biometric technology.

The audit addresses the Met Police’s use of retrospective and live facial recognition, but not operator-initiated facial recognition (OIFR), which was in development while the audit was taking place but not yet in operation.

The ICO has 11 recommendations related to the use of LFR, and 18 for the use of retrospective facial recognition. More striking is that three of the recommendations are labelled “urgent” – all of them for RFR. Another 11 RFR recommendations are high-priority. One LFR recommendation was rated low-priority, compared with none for RFR.

The ICO nevertheless assigned both technologies an overall rating of “reasonable” assurance, finding that processes and procedures were in place to support data protection compliance, although improvements were needed.

While live facial recognition has attracted greater public controversy, the ICO’s findings highlight significant governance challenges in retrospective searches, including the use of existing police image databases.

A report released by the HMICFRS suggested that UK police forces are not collecting the data necessary to accurately judge the effectiveness of facial recognition as an investigative tool. Former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fraser Sampson also highlighted the challenge of drawing useful insight from the metrics in a recent column for Biometric Update.

The ICO’s audit findings also come weeks after the release of the government’s new plan to establish primary legislation governing police facial recognition with appropriate guardrails and oversight in its Police Reform Bill.

Oversight, documentation and data retention weaknesses

The audit paper notes three key areas for improvement in the Met’s use of LFR, and five in its use of RFR.

Live facial recognition training is not being refreshed, and completion rates for training are not officially recorded. The Data Protection Officer’s involvement in data mapping and reviews has been limited by the newness of the role. And staff understanding of the process for reporting personal data breaches is inconsistent, according to the ICO audit.

On the RFR side, the ICO says, “The DPO appears to be detached from the oversight and management.”

Staff told the ICO that they only search the Police National Database (PND) for facial recognition matches if the Met’s internal Reveal system fails to return a match. The documentation for this process, however, is lacking, according to the ICO.

Met Police’s Information Asset Register (IAR) does not list the PND as a separate asset, which the ICO says could result in inaccurate or incomplete information.

The ICO was unable to “gain assurance” that investigators are complying with the data retention rules for probe images. A related concern is that the review process before manual deletion could result in data being improperly retained if a review is missed.

Improper retention of face biometric data has been an ongoing problem for UK police since years before live facial recognition was first deployed in the UK.

The ICO also found some encouraging practices, including policies and data protection impact assessment (DPIA) practices in place and regular technology assessments.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) | law enforcement | live facial recognition | London Metropolitan Police | regulation