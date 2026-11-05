ID-Pal brings biometric identity verification to ThirdEye’s AML platform

ID-Pal has partnered with anti-money laundering (AML) technology provider ThirdEye to integrate biometric identity and business verification into its platform for financial institutions in Australia and New Zealand.

ID-Pal’s AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) technology will provide document authentication, biometric identity verification and address checks alongside ThirdEye’s existing customer screening, transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting tools.

ThirdEye General Manager Hamish Shaw says the partnership will complement the company’s existing transaction monitoring and customer screening services with stronger verification at onboarding.

The New Zealand NCSC’s 2026 Cyber Threat Report identifies significant data breaches, including the theft of personal information from more than 99,000 patients of the Manage My Health portal and an estimated 110,000 to 120,000 students and staff affected by the Canvas learning management system breach.

ThirdEye aims to help banks, financial institutions and other regulated organizations strengthen customer onboarding processes, by integrating ID-Pal’s verification capabilities, and improve fraud detection while meeting compliance requirements.

The partnership also expands ID-Pal’s presence in the Australia-New Zealand market and broadens the range of identity verification tools available through ThirdEye’s AML platform.

Article Topics

address verification | AML | Australia | biometrics | ID-Pal | identity verification | KYB | New Zealand