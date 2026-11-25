Connecticut’s new mobile ID app has surpassed 10,000 downloads within days of its November 18 launch, according to technology provider Idemia Public Security, which developed the credential with the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The new mobile credential is positioned as a complement to a physical driver’s license or state ID card. Idemia Public Security says the app supports verification across a number of in-person and digital use cases, and was developed with interoperability, privacy, security, and user experience in mind.

The app supports selective disclosure, allowing users to share information needed for a particular verification, such as proof of age, rather than their entire driver’s license.

“This is an exciting milestone for the State of Connecticut and the Department of Motor Vehicles,” says DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera, describing the early adoption as, “demonstrating tremendous early interest.”

The DMV’s focus will now turn to relying parties and accelerating mobile ID adoption among citizens.

The Connecticut Mobile ID app is accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at participating airport security checkpoints, including Bradley International Airport and Tweed New Haven Airport. Participating businesses, including bars and restaurants equipped with compatible verification technology, can also use it to check customers’ ages.

Connecticut now joins New York, Iowa, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia among states implementing Idemia’s mobile ID technology.

Article Topics

Connecticut | digital ID | Idemia Public Security | mDL (mobile driver's license)