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Idemia ST secures EMVCo certification for post-quantum payment card platform

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Idemia ST secures EMVCo certification for post-quantum payment card platform
 

Idemia Secure Transactions has received EMVCo certification for a payment card platform that the company says is a first for cards offering post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and crypto-agility capabilities.

The platform allows banks to continue using existing EMV payment applications while preparing for new cryptographic requirements. The value proposition is that payment cards issued now can remain in circulation for years, even as the quantum computing threat landscape changes.

The certified Java Card technology runs on a secure chip developed by Idemia Secure Transactions, with a dedicated hardware accelerator for post-quantum cryptographic operations.

It incorporates Idemia’s Sphere PQC library, designed to support cryptographic algorithms within the limited processing power and memory of payment cards. The library includes NIST-standardized ML-KEM and ML-DSA.

The platform also provides crypto-agility technology allowing applications to access different cryptographic mechanisms as security requirements evolve. Idemia says this can help issuers prepare for quantum-resistant offline payments.

The development follows the company’s earlier work on post-quantum smart card technology. In 2024, the company partnered with GlobalFoundries to develop secure chips, and identified post-quantum cryptography as a target application.

“Post-quantum security is not a challenge banks can afford to address only when quantum computers become capable of breaking today’s cryptography. The decisions they make today will determine how prepared their payment infrastructure will be in the years ahead,” says Marc Bertin, chief technology officer of Idemia Secure Transactions.

EMVCo certification and PQC

EMVCo develops technical specifications and evaluation programs for secure, interoperable card payments. The organization is owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa.

Its Chip and Platform Security Evaluation Process requires manufacturers to submit payment chips and platforms for independent security testing. Laboratories conduct vulnerability analysis and penetration testing before EMVCo reviews the results.

EMVCo has also been studying the potential impact of quantum computing on card payments. In its latest security assessment, the organization distinguishes between the cryptographic methods used for online and offline card authentication.

Most EMV transactions use symmetric cryptographic algorithms, such as Triple DES or AES, to generate authentication codes that are verified by the card issuer. EMVCo considers AES resistant to quantum attacks.

EMVCo also does not expect quantum computing to pose a practical threat to EMV payment infrastructure before 2040. However, it continues to assess potential changes to offline payment security and how future cryptographic requirements can be added into EMV specifications.

Idemia says the certified platform can support FIDO authentication, digital identity credentials, and loyalty programs. These applications can be installed either when a card is issued or later, and enable banks to offer payment and identity services through the same platform.

The certification makes post-quantum cryptographic capabilities available to applications running on Idemia’s card platform.

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