Account onboarding often involves checking a bank card, particularly in industries like online gambling (igaming) where payments are part of the service. iDenfy’s received a PCI DSS v4.0.1 Attestation of Compliance for its Bank Card Verification service, following an assessment involving Qualified Security Assessor Trausta, UAB. The attestation covers the service’s handling and protection of payment card data.

iDenfy received a PCI DSS v4.0.1 Attestation of Compliance for its Bank Card Verification service, following an assessment involving Qualified Security Assessor Trausta, UAB. The attestation covers the service’s handling and protection of payment card data.

Bank Card Verification can be used either as a layer within a KYC workflow or as a standalone check for fraud prevention in applications like igaming where multi-accounting is a common fraud vector, according to the announcement.

Card capture and image processing take place in a dedicated and secure environment separate from the other components of iDenfy’s platform. The company’s software processes card images in memory without storing them, and does not retain full card numbers or CVVs. It logs truncated card numbers, cardholder names, expiration dates and verification results.

The company originally launched its Bank Card Verification capability as a feature within its platform in 2024, and then made it available as a standalone dashboard module earlier this year.

“Our partners verify more than their identity at onboarding. They check business ownership, bank accounts, and now the card the user pays with,” says Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy. “Every new check brings more sensitive data into the flow, so security has to be built into the product itself. With PCI DSS in place, partners can add Bank Card Verification to the same iDenfy integration they use for KYC and AML, and show their banks and payment providers that card data is protected to the industry’s standard.”

iDenfy customers can implement Bank Card Verification through an API, iFrame or mobile SDK.

Article Topics

certification | iDenfy | onboarding | PCI DSS