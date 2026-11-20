Italian deepfake detection firm identifAI is among 35 companies selected for a €2.5 million grant through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, with the possibility of up to €10 million in additional equity investment, subject to an assessment by the EIC Fund.

The selection followed a competitive evaluation involving 453 full applications, with 88 companies advancing to interviews. Of the 35 selected, 32 will be assessed for potential equity investment.

The list of selected companies formally credits identifAI’s “next generation synthetic media forensic detector and threat intelligence platform.”

“This selection is an important milestone for IdentifAI and a strong recognition of the work our team has been carrying out,” says Marco Ramilli, CEO of identifAI. “We are proud to bring European technological innovation to the international stage and contribute to the development of technologies addressing one of the most pressing challenges of the AI era.”

The EIC’s own announcement says companies were selected for their “transformative technologies and strong commercial promise.”

The final list includes companies from 17 EU and associated countries, with the highest number coming from France, Switzerland and Germany. Thirty-one percent of the companies are led by women in key leadership roles.

The EIC has proposed €84 million in grants for the 35 selected companies. Grant agreements are expected to be finalized within three months.

As well as financial support, the EIC Accelerator supports high-risk, high-potential startups and SMEs with access to international investors, industry leaders and business acceleration services.

Article Topics

accelerator program | deepfake detection | deepfakes | funding | IdentifAI | Italy