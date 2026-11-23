Consumer confidence in identity verification depends on how personal information is protected, while organizations face increasingly sophisticated fraud that can continue after onboarding. New research from Jumio and Facephi examines these challenges from different perspectives.

Jumio finds gaps in consumer identity trust

Singapore consumers are more willing to share identity documents and biometric selfies with government, healthcare and financial services than with other digital platforms, according to new findings from Jumio‘s 2026 Online Identity Study.

The survey found that 77 percent of Singapore respondents were comfortable sharing identity information with government services, followed by healthcare providers (72 percent) and banks and fintechs (67 percent).

However, the confidence in the way organizations protect this information varies between sectors. Government services had the highest trust ratings at 77 percent, followed by banks and fintechs at 66 percent and healthcare providers at 55 percent.

Healthcare showed a notable gap, with 72 percent comfortable sharing identity information but only 55 percent expressing trust in the sector’s ability to protect it.

Trust was considerably lower for other digital services, including social media at 9 percent, gig economy platforms at 5 percent, and online gaming and dating applications at 4 percent each.

According to Jumio, only 44 percent of Singapore respondents said neither they nor someone they knew had experienced online fraud or identity theft.

The survey also found that 84 percent of Singapore respondents believe access to age-restricted online content is harmful to minors, and 80 percent understand why platforms request personal information for age verification.

Despite this, 36 percent said they would avoid platforms requiring such information, and 46 percent would choose a less secure or less convenient service to avoid identity checks.

The findings reinforce earlier Jumio research on consumer preferences for reusable digital identities, which can reduce repeated requests for personal information. They also come as Singapore considers stronger age assurance requirements for social media platforms.

Jumio’s study was conducted by Censuswide and surveyed 8,003 adults across the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Mexico.

Facephi examines fraud risks beyond onboarding

Facephi has published The New Fraud Frontier: Foresight 2027, a report examining fraud trends across six regions using official statistics, industry research, and the company’s analysis.

The report also highlights risks that arise after identity verification, such as account takeover and synthetic identities that make it through onboarding before being used to commit fraud.

It also looks at authorized push payment fraud, where legitimate customers are tricked into authorizing payments using their own credentials and devices.

Facephi identifies AI agents, deepfake impersonation, and organized fraud networks as additional threats. The company advocates connecting identity verification with behavioral, device, account, and transaction monitoring to assess risk throughout the customer relationship.

Earlier this year, the company introduced its continuous identity intelligence platform that combines identity verification with behavioral, account, and transaction monitoring.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | digital trust | FacePhi | identity verification | Jumio