Identomat has achieved High-level certification for biometric Injection Attack Detection (IAD) iOS Framework under CEN/TS 18099, following an independent evaluation conducted by CLR Labs under its CLR Cert certification programme.

Version 13.0 of Identomat’s IAD product thus achieves the top designation, above Basic and Substantial.

A release says the certification “adds to the growing industry focus on injection attack detection as a distinct component of biometric security, alongside traditional presentation attack detection and liveness assessment.”

“With AI-powered fraud becoming increasingly sophisticated, protecting the integrity of biometric capture is more important than ever,” says Zurab Kotaria, CEO of Identomat. “Achieving High-level certification under CEN/TS 18099 independently validates our commitment to strengthening identity verification against emerging fraud threats.”

EU AML regulation, EUDI Wallet scheme incoming

The European regulatory landscape is transforming, and injection attacks are part of what’s driving the change. The eIDAS 2.0 regulation and the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) require stronger identity verification and fraud prevention measures, as they usher in the era of the EUDI Wallet.

Identomat says that by achieving the High assurance level under CEN/TS 18099, Identomat proves its capability to detect sophisticated biometric injection attacks, and therefore to support organizations in building more secure remote onboarding processes.

The 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts that annual injection attack attempts will reach more than 301 million by 2028, driving more than 4 billion IAD checks annually.

Article Topics

biometric testing | CEN/TS 18099 | CLR Labs | IAD certification | Identomat | injection attack detection