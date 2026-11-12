Idex secures largest biometric access card order to date, expands deployment in Japan

Idex Biometrics has received its largest order to date for its Idex Access biometric cards, as it expands deployments of its fingerprint-based access control technology in Europe and Asia.

The Norwegian biometrics firm said it has received a purchase order worth more than US$450,000 from one of its channel partners for complete Idex Access cards.

The cards will be deployed by customers in the energy and retail sectors in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to Idex, the order covers complete biometric access cards rather than standalone sensors, a product category that generates higher revenues and margins.

The company said the order also marks the start of the partner’s customer-facing rollout activities and is expected to support several pilot projects already agreed with end customers.

The announcement follows a separate deployment in Japan, where a healthcare provider has selected Idex Access biometric cards for use by its workforce after completing a pilot evaluation.

The rollout will be delivered through one of Idex’s local partners using existing inventory.

Idex Access combines fingerprint biometrics with physical access credentials, allowing users to authenticate their identity before gaining access to facilities or systems.

The order comes as Idex reports record third-quarter revenue of NOK 6.6 million (US$640,000), four times the previous quarter’s level. Its order backlog stood at NOK 17.9 million at the end of September, and the company expects fourth-quarter revenue to exceed NOK 14 million based on scheduled deliveries. Seven of its 34 signed channel partners are now selling Idex products, with another 18 preparing to enter the market.

Idex is also consolidating operations in Norway following the closure of its UK development facility, reducing annual operating costs by approximately NOK 20 million. Separately, the company expects to launch Idex Pay commercially with its first Indian banking customer in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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access control | biometric cards | biometrics | financial results | Idex Biometrics | stocks