U.S.-based IDmachines and Luxembourg-based Incert are expanding their partnership to bring cryptographic protection to physical security devices like those used in access control and video surveillance applications.

The partners say there are more than 100 million physical security devices in North America alone that don’t use cryptography at all or have it improperly implemented.

Their new collaboration introduces cryptographic key management and certificate services for card readers, door controllers, cameras and other devices deployed in homes and businesses. Properly implemented cryptographic keys and certificates can protect device communications, authenticate connected systems and help secure sensitive data.

Such protections are particularly important for biometric access control systems, where devices may handle sensitive biometric information.

IDmachines is contributing its security management platform Eidola, which scans security devices with standard protocols and creates an inventory of deployed cryptographic credentials while flagging keys and certificates that are self-signed, shared or expired. Incert provides its PKI platform QORI and key management system Keys&More for high-assurance cryptography.

“Physical security devices deserve the same level of trust as the systems used to protect each citizen’s identity,” says Clément Gorlt, PKI director at Incert. “We are bringing the PKI and key management services Incert operates for national public services to the devices that protect people, buildings and critical assets.”

IDmachines CEO Salvatore D’Agostino says the partnership makes high-assurance cryptography more accessible and cost-effective for organizations.

The partners say their first implementation of the combined solution is targeted at Mercury MP controllers through the Mercury Embedded Application Program, and they will then roll it out to cameras, other IP devices and controller.

Article Topics

access control | cryptography | digital identity | IDmachines | video surveillance