Two identity-focused technology providers have announced acquisitions aimed at strengthening their positions in digital identity, credential management and compliance services across key regional markets.

IN Groupe expands Middle East, North Africa presence with Caelum acquisition

French identity and secure services company IN Groupe has completed the acquisition of Caelum’s identity operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This includes Atum, the company’s identity management software platform.

The transaction broadens IN Groupe’s presence in the region, adding specialized identity expertise, established operations and more than two decades of regional experience.

“Caelum brings proven technology, an experienced team and trusted client relationships,” says Yann Haguet, acting chairman and CEO of IN Groupe. “By combining the teams, technologies and know-how of Caelum and IN Groupe, we consolidate complementary capabilities serving our clients. Our immediate priority is a smooth transition and continued support for every ongoing programme.”

Caelum has worked with governments and organizations throughout the region on identity management projects providing systems for identity enrollment, credential management and authentication. The acquisition brings those teams and capabilities into IN Groupe’s portfolio of physical and digital identity solutions.

According to the companies, the move is intended to strengthen IN Groupe’s ability to deliver secure identity systems across the region while ensuring continuity for existing Caelum customers and programs.

The addition of Atum also provides IN Groupe with an established identity management platform that can support both ongoing deployments and future opportunities in the MENA market. “This transaction gives our operations and Atum platform the international scale to take the next step,” says Omar El Gohary, co-founder of Caelum group.

Twoday acquires Meo to strengthen digital identity, compliance portfolio

Nordic software provider Twoday has acquired Danish KYC and anti-money laundering specialist Meo, adding to its digital identity management offering with further compliance and customer verification capabilities.

Meo is best known for its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions and has developed a significant presence within Denmark’s legal sector, where customer due diligence requirements are particularly stringent.

“Meo is an excellent fit with our existing products for digital signing, digital forms and identity verification. We see significant potential in combining our solutions and expertise to create a stronger and more comprehensive platform for our customers,” says Jesper Drustrup, COO of Twoday Products.

Drustrup sees potential for Meo beyond the legal sector, noting rising demand for KYC and AML technologies across Europe due to increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, creating opportunities for expansion into additional markets.

The acquisition also comes as European businesses prepare for the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), which generally takes effect in July 2027 and will introduce more harmonized compliance requirements across the bloc.

Meo joins Twoday’s portfolio of digital identity products, which already includes electronic signing, digital forms and identity verification solutions such as Addo Sign, Signom and Ciceron.

Twoday said the acquisition supports its strategy of creating a broader digital identity management platform that combines identity verification, onboarding, document collection, workflow automation and regulatory compliance capabilities.

Twoday expects further acquisitions. “This acquisition marks the first step in our new product strategy, and hopefully the first of many to come,” says Christian Lanng Nielsen, CEO of Twoday Products. “With CVC behind us, we have a strong long-term partner that shares our ambition to develop and grow Twoday Products through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | Caelum | digital identity | identity management | IN Groupe | Twoday