AI agents are showing up to banks, commercial websites and online service portals on behalf of both legitimate customers and fraudsters, and often with equally valid credentials. To help businesses sort agents acting on behalf of legitimate users from agentic fraud attempts, Incode has introduced biometric Know Your Agent functionality to its popular digital identity platform.

Some of the largest businesses in the U.S. have decided in recent months to block every agent they can identify, but Incode points out in its announcement that every blocked AI agent that isn’t an actual fraud attempt represents a customer turned away.

Incode’s Know Your Agent detects agents within the client’s online traffic, including those that do not self-identify, and prompts the user to complete a face biometrics check with liveness detection against a government credential. The user sets the instructions for the agent, including time limits, and every action the agent carries out is checked against the mandate provided by the authorizing user, Incode says. If either check fails, the agent is blocked.

The company’s core platform tells businesses whether prospective users are real, who they claim to be and whether their track record indicates fraud or legitimate use. The Know Your Agent functionality adds identification of the person responsible for the actions taken.

Incode’s Deepsight technology provides liveness and deepfake detection, while GovFaceMatch, launched in August, compares a live facial image against official state DMV records. Incode says it delivers 1,000 times fewer false acceptances than Social Security Number checks.

“An agent with no human behind it is a stranger with your customer’s password,” says Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode, in the announcement. “Put one verified person behind every agent, and a business can open the door instead of locking it. That is the foundation the agentic economy needs, and we’re proud to deliver it today.”

Amper told Biometric Update in an email interview in August that most fraud committed by AI agents is not meeting any digital defense. Liveness checks are infrequently applied, and even when they are, not all liveness detection is equal. With Incode’s Agentic Fraud Report forecasting four major developments in agentic fraud over the next year and a half, businesses that are prepared to differentiate good bots from bad ones give themselves a significant competitive advantage.

Incode says its technology works across payment rails and AI agent providers, and can be trusted by all of them as an independent third party.

The company already counts more than 800 organizations, including 9 of the top 10 banks and 8 of the top 9 telcos in the U.S., plus 4 of the top 5 global marketplaces.

Article Topics

AI agents | AI fraud | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | identity verification | Incode