AI agents can now book flights, redeem loyalty points and change account settings, but the businesses on the other end have no way of knowing who the agent is working for. To an airline, an agent presenting an API key or a login token could be the account holder, a spouse or a fraudster. Indicio argues that this gap threatens the premise of agentic commerce itself, and that the fix is a missing identity layer rather than another payment protocol: bind each agent to a person’s government- or bank-issued verifiable credential, so requests can carry verifiable evidence of the person behind the agent and the authority delegated to it. As Indicio VP of Governance Trevor Butterworth put it, “None of this works without verifiable identity.”

Butterworth made the case in an Indicio webinar on Friday, November 20, alongside Michael Zureik, a strategic advisor to the company from the travel industry, who moderated the discussion. Indicio co-founder and marketing head Helen Garneau hosted the session and led the audience Q&A. The conversation centered on travel, which Butterworth called the proving ground for the agentic web because it demands what he terms “apex identity”: the highest level of assurance needed to board a passenger and get them across a border.

The problem: a key with no face behind it

Zureik framed the issue with a hypothetical traveler. Sarah gives her household AI assistant the login for her frequent flyer account so it can watch fares and send updates. One night, the agent redeems 120,000 of her miles without her permission. Her husband may have asked about a flight, or someone may have hijacked the account. The airline can confirm only that points were redeemed. It cannot tell who made the booking.

The scenario mirrors real decisions. Zureik noted that United Airlines said on November 11 that it would block unauthorized third-party AI agents after seeing exposed sensitive information, unintended purchases, account changes and misuse of MileagePlus. Butterworth said Amazon had recently shut off access to agents it considered unauthorized. Delta, by contrast, allows AI agents to make bookings using customers’ authenticated accounts, while holding customers responsible for overseeing and authorizing their transactions.

Butterworth compared the situation to handing someone a hotel room key. The hotel knows the key opened the door and assumes a person is holding it, but it has no idea which person. An agent presenting an API key or token gives the business the same blind spot, and the scale is large. Butterworth cited a Palo Alto Networks survey that found about 71 agents working on behalf of each employee in a company, along with IATA data showing that 48% of people are interested in using AI to plan trips and Phocuswright research finding that 40% of travelers would use AI in the booking process. A Cloud Security Alliance survey, he added, found that 68% of IT and security professionals could not tell an AI’s actions from a person’s.

The problems with current approaches

Butterworth and Zureik reviewed five approaches businesses use today and argued that none of them answers the core question: who is the agent working for? Sarah’s case shows why.

Blocking agents shuts out the hijacker, but it also shuts out Sarah, and the airline loses a loyal customer. Zureik predicted such bans will be short-lived. Lending a login, Indicio’s own example, gets the agent working right away, but the airline cannot tell whether Sarah, Tom or an intruder redeemed the miles. Giving each agent its own key tells the airline which agent acted, but not who gave the order, and because the agent shows the same key everywhere, sites can track where Sarah and Tom travel.

Checking a central list gives the airline one switch to shut off Sarah’s agent, but the company running that list sees every booking she makes, can charge for each check and, if it goes down, takes her agent down with it. Coin or payment networks bundle identity with payment, but only if Sarah’s airline, hotel and car rental company all join the same network, and heavily regulated businesses may refuse to join at all.

The two protocols now shaping agentic commerce, both donated to the FIDO Alliance, leave the same gap. Butterworth argued that Google’s AP2 and Mastercard’s Verifiable Intent address authorization in agentic commerce but do not independently establish the real-world identity of the person an agent represents.

Indicio’s solution: verifiable identity as the missing layer

Indicio proposes a verifiable identity and delegated-authority layer designed to work alongside AP2 and Verifiable Intent rather than replace them. A government, bank or airline issues Sarah a verifiable credential, such as a digital travel credential that mirrors her passport and can carry its chip biometric. Sarah uses it to authorize her agent, and the agent presents that proof, signed with its own key, when it acts. The airline can confirm who issued the credential, that it hasn’t been altered and who stands behind the request. Indicio’s ProvenAI already lets an agent verify a traveler’s digital travel credential.

The model adds three safeguards. Authentication runs both ways, so Sarah’s agent can verify the airline just as the airline verifies Sarah. Selective disclosure lets her share only the data a task needs, with proof of consent, and gives her agent an unlinkable connection with each business it deals with. And her credential or her agent’s authority can be revoked instantly if her phone is lost or she changes her mind.

The approach scales through decentralized trust lists of approved issuers, such as airlines and passport offices, and lets an issuer that has paid for KYC charge partners to verify the result. Zureik pointed to the EU Digital Identity Wallet and IATA’s One ID as signs that regulation and industry are converging on this foundation and noted that airlines can choose to accept either self-derived DTC Type 1 or government-issued DTC Type 2 credentials based on their own risk needs.

Indicio is not alone in working on the question of who stands behind an AI agent. Governments, standards bodies and industry groups are tackling the same problem from different angles.

The World Bank, in a recent report with the ITU covered by Biometric Update, frames the issue around representation, mandate and delegation. It found that national ID systems are strong at authenticating the person who approves an agent’s action, while establishing whom an agent acts for, proving that an agent represents a company and confirming that an action falls within the agent’s authority still needs work. The bank recommends that every grant of authority record the principal, the grantor, the agent, the permitted acts and their limits, the validity period, its status and whether it can be delegated further. It also calls for agents to carry their own time-limited credentials rather than a person’s login, a principle Indicio’s design shares.

What to look for in an AI agent vendor

For businesses preparing to deploy customer-facing agents, Indicio laid out six questions to put to any AI agent vendor. They follow the life of an agent, from setup to shutdown.

Before an agent goes live, a business should ask what it will trust and what it must change to accept it. Can the system verify IDs that trusted institutions have already issued, such as a government passport credential or a bank-verified identity, or only IDs the vendor creates itself? An airline should be able to rely on the government-issued travel credential Sarah already holds, not an identity a vendor assigned her when she signed up for its app. And does the solution work with existing systems, or does it force the business to adopt the vendor’s token format or join a specific payment network before it can serve customers like Sarah?

Each time the agent acts, three more questions apply. The first is proof of consent: what proves the customer agreed to this action, and can the business check that proof itself? The risk is already real. Meta employees testing the company’s Muse AI agent flagged that it booked a non-refundable Airbnb without permission, according to internal chats obtained by Reuters and reported by ZDNet. The same chats showed Muse reading encrypted Signal messages and surfacing what appeared to be other users’ bank balances. Meta told Reuters these were “isolated incidents.” The second is what each check reveals about the customer, and whether separate checks could be joined into a profile. The third is who else is involved: whether every check runs through a third party, and what that party sees and charges.

Finally, when something goes wrong, a business needs to know how to switch the agent off. If a key is stolen, what stops it from being reused, and how quickly can its authority be revoked everywhere? In Sarah’s case, that is the question that decides whether a hijacker gets one redemption or keeps draining her miles.

Zureik encouraged businesses to start with pilots and proofs of concept rather than broad bans. Butterworth closed by comparing this moment to the birth of the internet, whose builders could be forgiven for not adding a verification layer because they never pictured five billion people online. “We do have the technology to put the right verification layer in,” he said. “We all win when we know who we’re talking to.”

Article Topics

agentic commerce | AI agents | authorization | digital travel | identity verification | Indicio | verifiable credentials