The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs of Indonesia says it has recorded 41.49 million biometric SIM card registrations as of last month, far above the government’s 18 million target set for the whole of this year.

Dany Suwardany, director of Digital Ecosystem Control at the ministry, disclosed the information during a press briefing in Jakarta recently, according to Kompas.

He explained that the figure is nearly five times the July total and includes registrations from the voluntary phase that began in January and the mandatory phase for new and replacement SIM cards introduced on July 1.

In July, Indonesian authorities said they were targeting 20 million registrations in two months.

However, authorities say the 41.49 million registrations represent just about 13.9 percent of all active mobile subscribers in the country, who are estimated at 297 million.

The ongoing process targets first-time SIM card buyers, as well as those who are replacing their SIM cards. Existing subscribers who registered under the previous system that required the NIK and family card have not yet been asked to undergo biometric re-registration.

Operator compliance is reported at 100 percent, with many of them having completely shut down vulnerable legacy registration channels and fully transitioned to facial recognition onboarding.

According to officials, the SIM registration process is faster than the previous system and has contributed to a reduction in subscriber churn from around 20 percent before the policy to 2.8 percent in the third quarter of this year.

Telecom operators are also reported to have introduced private registration booths for women wearing hijabs, along with liveness detection and presentation attack detection to strengthen verification. Subscriber information is checked against the civil registry database, and operators are prohibited from storing the data on their own servers.

The government says the objective of the SIM identification is to establish reliable links between mobile numbers and the real identities of their owners, with the intention of combating fraud, scams and other forms of crime perpetrated using telephones.

SIM card identification is an established practice around the world, with many countries using their national biometric ID systems to power the registration and verification of mobile subscribers.

Countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Pakistan and India are among the dozens of countries with SIM card registration policies that are tied to their foundational identity systems.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | identity verification | Indonesia | SIM card registration