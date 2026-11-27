Indonesia is testing how verifiable digital credentials could improve public services, strengthen trust in official records, and reduce paperwork for citizens and agencies. At a five-day bootcamp in Jakarta from November 23 to 27, participants explored how people could use credentials such as diplomas, proof of health insurance membership, and digital IDs to access government services.

The bootcamp tested a two-wallet approach, with support for the digital identity wallet managed by the Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil) and a wallet developed by the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN).

During the bootcamp, agencies worked to identify which public services to test first, align how they would issue and verify credentials, and define requirements for interoperability, security and governance. The World Bank, the Gates Foundation, Co-Develop, 50-in-5 and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) supported the work.

Government officials say the technology could address a longstanding challenge in public administration, where citizens are often required to repeatedly submit the same documents to different agencies and service providers.

“Digital transformation is not merely about delivering technology-based services; it is about making sure people can access public services more easily, more securely, and without repetitive administrative procedures,” said Adi Nugroho, Assistant Deputy for National Digital Service Integration at the Ministry of PANRB.

Verifiable credentials use cryptographic proofs that let recipients check who issued them and whether they’ve been altered.

According to officials, the objective is to create a system in which information issued by one institution can be trusted and reused by another without citizens having to repeatedly upload documents or request separate verification. Deputy for Government Digital Transformation at the Ministry of PANRB, Cahyono Tri Birowo, compared the concept to digital airline boarding passes that can be instantly verified at airports.

The model would see citizens storing official credentials in a digital wallet and presenting them when required by public services. Receiving agencies would then be able to verify the information electronically without connecting directly to the issuing institution’s systems.

Officials believe administrative workloads could be reduced, particularly in areas involving large volumes of applications. One example cited during the program is the recruitment of civil servants, where applicants currently upload academic certificates and transcripts that must be individually checked by recruitment teams. The initiative also seeks to strengthen privacy protections through what is known as “selective disclosure,” allowing individuals to share only the information necessary for a transaction.

Many Indonesian institutions participating

The bootcamp forms part of a broader regulatory sandbox approach under which technologies are tested on a limited basis before any wider deployment. The VC bootcamp was organized by the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) together with the Indonesia Digital Transformation Acceleration Committee (KPTDP), the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) and other partners.

Birowo said the program is designed to help participating institutions identify practical service challenges before determining how technology can be used to address them. “The government’s approach is to first identify the problem that needs to be solved, and only then determine the technology required,” he told GovInsider.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology and Universitas Terbuka are examining digital academic credentials such as diplomas and transcripts. The National Civil Service Agency (BKN) is focusing on employment-related documents for civil servants, while BPJS Kesehatan is exploring digital credentials for National Health Insurance membership.

Others participating include the Indonesian National Police, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Religious Courts, General Courts, the Ministry of Population and Family Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees national identity records and Indonesia’s digital identity app.

How agencies will run the pilots

Under the governance structure being tested, PANRB is coordinating the program and identifying service priorities, BSSN is providing cybersecurity support and security testing, while the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) is responsible for digital public infrastructure coordination and oversight of electronic transactions.

Organizers set three goals for the bootcamp: a framework for issuing and verifying digital credentials, a digital wallet for storing credentials from multiple institutions, and service designs showing how the technology could be integrated into government services.

Following the bootcamp, participating agencies are expected to continue developing pilot projects and move toward implementation within selected digital services. Officials say results from the initiative and subsequent pilot projects are expected to be presented at the Global DPI Summit in Bali in March 2027.

Indonesia is the latest country to undertake a Verifiable Credentials Bootcamp with support from CDPI, following similar programs conducted in Colombia and the Dominican Republic earlier in 2026. Those initiatives focused on developing digital credentials linked to public services and testing their implementation within government systems. CDPI has also recently met the GovTech Sri Lanka team in Colombo to work on the issuance flow for verifiable credentials.

While no nationwide rollout has been announced, Indonesian officials view the bootcamp as an important step in evaluating how verifiable credential technology could be used to create more integrated, secure and user-friendly public services in the future.

Article Topics

Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) | digital ID | digital wallets | Dukcapil | Indonesia | verifiable credentials