Innovatrics biometric IAD certified by CLR Labs for High level protection

A new certification for Innovatrics’ identity verification software, along with updates to Argos Identity and ComplyCube’s KYC software platforms, reflects the new reality of deepfake fraud and camera-path injection attacks as the greatest threat to biometric onboarding.

Injection attacks are forecast in the “2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to grow at a compound annual growth rate of just over 57 percent to surpass 300 million in 2028.

Innovatrics scores 0% APCER in High level test

Biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology from Innovatrics has been certified to the high level of Europe’s CEN/TS 18099 standard in an evaluation by CLR Labs.

“High” is the most effective level of IAD defined by CEN/TS 18099, and is required for remote identity proofing at the “Extended” level of assurance, which qualified trust service providers (QTSPs) and other regulated digital identity services must meet.

Innovatrics’ Identity Verification Toolkit iOS SDK scored an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) of zero and a bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) of 1.3 percent in the CLR Labs evaluation. The Toolkit is used in the company’s Enterprise Identity Verification software.

“An attacker at this level needs only one way around the camera, and the tools for trying, from virtual cameras to tampered apps, are easy to get hold of,” says Filip Stiglic, enterprise architect and injection attack prevention lead at Innovatrics. “That is why no single check decides the outcome. Signals from the device, the image and the session are weighed together on the server, where the attacker cannot reach them. The harder part is doing all of that without getting in the way of genuine users, because a system that stops attackers but turns away real people with them only moves the problem somewhere else.”

Argos Identity builds up IAD layer of KYC platform with sensor, device checks

Argos Identity has expanded the biometrics capabilities of its “ID check” platform to check the sensor and device at the capture stage. The technology defends against biometric injection attacks with motion sensor verification and device consistency checks across three verification points. The injection attack detection (IAD) software also gives operations teams session-level visibility, according to the company announcement.

ID check’s IAD sits in front of the ID document authenticity, face biometrics matching and passive liveness detection steps in the flow.

Argos has been gradually building up its IAD layer. Earlier this year, it implemented checks of the number of successful verifications coming from a single device, and then added step consistency checks before the latest update with sensor verification. Face biometrics are also checked for duplicate records.

“Trustworthy identity verification needs an approach that checks not only the face, but also the environment where verification takes place and the documents being submitted,” says Wonkyu Lee, CEO of Argos Identity.

Argos says it was able to provide identity verification with documents from 179 countries and regions in 2025, with automation rates as high as 94.47 percent. The company added a new OCR engine in August, 2026.

Korean ticketing platforms have adopted ID check to perform identity verification for reservation management.

ComplyCube layers in IAD

ComplyCube has added IAD to its Secure Capture technology to harden its protection against deepfakes.

The company says its new IAD capabilities check device integrity, the capture environment, and media submission indicators as a layer beyond its PAD, which has been confirmed compliant with the Age Check Certification Scheme’s (ACCS’s) Level 2.

Article Topics

Argos KYC | biometrics | CEN/TS 18099 | ComplyCube | fraud prevention | injection attack detection | Innovatrics