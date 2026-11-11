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Innovatrics venture arm, Zero One Hundred team up to back biometrics for robotics

Partnership targets startups verifying who operates robots, security systems
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Innovatrics venture arm, Zero One Hundred team up to back biometrics for robotics
 

Innovatrics is targeting investment opportunities in robotics, security, and dual-use technology through a partnership between its venture arm, Biometric Ventures, and venture capital firm Zero One Hundred, which backs early-stage startups from Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The partnership is Biometric Ventures’ first move beyond making direct startup investments.

The firms plan to back startups developing biometric technologies that can verify the identities of people who are operating robots, accessing automated equipment, or managing security systems.

The agreement covers joint investments and sharing prospective deals through Zero One Hundred’s venture capital network. Biometric Ventures brings expertise from Innovatrics, a company that develops facial, fingerprint, and iris recognition technologies.

As robots move into manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and healthcare, the partners say it will be necessary to verify who operates them and who is allowed to issue commands. Automated security and dual-use systems raise the same questions. Biometric Ventures CEO Vojta Diatka sees robotics and dual-use applications as the real-world proving ground for biometrics.

“Identity is not a feature of physical AI,” adds Adam Ďurica, general partner at Zero One Hundred. “It is the precondition for deploying it at all. Innovatrics has spent twenty years proving that layer at government scale, and Biometric Ventures brings it to the companies we back together.”

Established in 2023, Biometric Ventures has backed companies applying biometrics in other sectors. It invested in Spanish startup Mettis AI, which combines facial recognition and driver monitoring to associate vehicle activity with individual drivers.

Biometric Ventures also invested in UK identity verification startup Vouchsafe, which subsequently integrated Innovatrics’ facial biometrics and liveness detection technology.

The Biometric Ventures and Zero One Hundred agreement focuses on financing startups working in these markets. The partners say they have already made their first joint investment, with details expected in the coming weeks.

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