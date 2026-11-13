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Intellicheck profit rises despite quarterly revenue decline

Identity verification provider reports fifth consecutive profitable quarter
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Intellicheck profit rises despite quarterly revenue decline
 

Intellicheck reported third-quarter revenue of $5.7 million, down 5 percent year-over-year, but posting higher profits and increased cash reserves as the identity verification provider expanded into new markets.

The company reports net income of $471,000, up from $290,000 a year earlier, marking its fifth consecutive profitable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $892,000 from $631,000, while gross margin held steady at 91 percent. Intellicheck ended September with $13.2 million in cash and no debt.

Intellicheck also disclosed that a major customer accounting for 27 percent of revenue in the first nine months of 2026 is shifting some identity verification work to another provider. Transaction volumes with the customer fell approximately 35 percent year-over-year in Q3, with further reductions reported since September. Intellicheck says it will retain some business under the customer’s new multi-vendor arrangement. However, it expects the transition to materially reduce revenue in future periods, although the timing and extent of further reductions remain uncertain.

Banking and lending remain Intellicheck’s largest revenue-generating vertical, while the company is expanding into wealth management, automotive credit and freight logistics with its broad portfolio of document authentication, biometric verification and liveness detection tools.

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