The UK government has announced plans for a center to counter hostile-state information operations, and iProov wants it to focus on the infrastructure that supports them. Speaking on a panel at the RISK Expo Europe Summit, Campbell Cowie, head of policy, standards and regulation at iProov, called the creation of the National Centre for Information Defence (NCID) an important step in tackling the problem of AI fraud, fake content and disinformation.

“Robust identity verification can change the economics of disinformation by making it harder and more costly for hostile actors to create and operate fraudulent identities at scale, reducing their ability to impersonate real people for nefarious purposes,” Cowie told the crowd.

During a follow-up call with Biometric Update, Cowie says iProov’s endorsement is a matter of alignment among government, industry and regulators in acknowledging that the problem exists and needs to be addressed. His main case for NCID is that it offers the chance to focus the threat response on infrastructure.

“AI makes fake content almost free, but a convincing fake person – one that can open an account, build reach online, but adverts – that costs something,” Cowie says. “It requires some infrastructure.”

Infrastructure is attached to costs, and Cowie’s hope is that the NCID can turn the prevention conversation toward where those costs are incurred, rather than on trying to stamp out fraud and malicious information one piece of content at a time. Disrupting the business and economic models, he says, is a much more effective tactic than trying to meet hordes of fraudulent content on the digital front line.

“How do we identify the core parts of the infrastructure that malicious actors are using to create this misinformation and disinformation? How do we disrupt that?” He points to payments mechanisms and ad buys as examples of infrastructural elements that could yield valuable insights.

The takeaway at this stage is twofold.

“If you’re running a misinformation or an influencing campaign, that requires fake people. Go after the infrastructure that creates and supports those fake people. Change the economics. You’re not going to outspend the Russian state. So let’s make their misinformation campaigns more expensive.”

Finally, “look at the standards that exist,” he says. European and UK standards can already support the kind of work Cowier is talking about. Perhaps the NCID, then, can help legislators find the right path to execution.

‘Deepfake’ problem has grown to epistemological proportions

The issue of what to do about fake content created with AI has already passed through several evolutionary stages. The novelty stage gave way to fears of political interference, which were subsequently overshadowed by industrialized AI fraud and the disruptions caused by synthetic identities at scale.

Now, with politicians facing more regular instances of AI-assisted image manipulation, the question of likeness rights moving beyond celebrity to address the issue of non-consensual deepfake imagery, and the rising concerns about the power of AI models unconstrained by safeguards, the conversation has deepened, revealing itself to be less about a particular technology or approach, and more about the profound question of how a society with the advanced power to manipulate reality and reshape truth will handle that power.

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | identity infrastructure | National Centre for Information Defence (NCID) | UK