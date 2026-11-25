The criminal investigation division of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) bought a $63,000 subscription to Clearview AI in March 2026, less than two years after telling federal auditors it had no plans to use non-federal facial recognition. The subscription began the same month IRS personnel joined an FBI-led operation investigating domestic political violence. Records reviewed by Biometric Update do not establish whether those personnel used Clearview.

Within months, IRS personnel assigned to the operation were using facial recognition and tattoo analysis databases in investigations connected to immigration protests, according to an internal agency memorandum reported by The New York Times last week.

Records do not establish that Clearview was the facial recognition system used in those investigations.

Federal spending records show IRS Criminal Investigation obligated $63,000 for a Clearview AI “investigator tool web subscription” beginning March 16. The contract’s base performance period runs through March 15, 2027, with a potential value of $348,124 through March 2031.

The purchase reversed what IRS told the Government Accountability Office (GAO) less than two years earlier.

GAO reported in 2021 that IRS Criminal Investigation had used non-federal facial recognition systems between April 2018 and March 2020 without a mechanism to track which systems investigators used.

Auditors recommended that the agency establish such a mechanism and assess the privacy and accuracy risks associated with those systems.

IRS responded by establishing an approval-and-tracking process in December 2022 that required the director of Cyber and Forensic Services to approve each use of facial recognition and retain authorization records for auditing.

GAO subsequently closed its tracking recommendation as implemented.

In May 2024, IRS officials told GAO that Criminal Investigation had not used non-federal facial recognition since establishing the process and had “no plans to use the technology in the future.” GAO consequently closed its separate risk-assessment recommendation as no longer valid.

By March 2026, IRS Criminal Investigation had bought Clearview.

The Clearview contract began during the same month IRS personnel started working from FBI headquarters as part of an interagency law enforcement operation.

Records obtained by American Oversight show IRS Criminal Investigation ultimately assigned 10 agents and three analysts to the FBI-led Joint Mission Center.

The center is part of the administration’s implementation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, or NSPM-7, which President Donald Trump issued in September 2025.

The memorandum, issued September 25, 2025, directs federal agencies to investigate and disrupt domestic terrorism and organized political violence. It also directs the Treasury Department to use investigative tools to identify and disrupt associated financial networks and instructs the IRS commissioner to ensure tax-exempt organizations are not directly or indirectly financing domestic terrorism or political violence.

The memo also described investigations connected to protests outside Delaney Hall, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.

IRS personnel reviewed subpoenaed Venmo records and examined businesses investigators believed might have financially supported demonstrators.

They also used facial recognition and tattoo analysis databases to identify individuals.

IRS Criminal Investigation had been pursuing facial recognition capabilities before purchasing Clearview.

GAO previously documented IRS plans to use federal biometric databases. As Biometric Update reported in September 2024, IRS sought an Idemia Multi-Biometric Identification System or equivalent technology that would enable investigators to search facial images against the FBI’s Next Generation Identification Interstate Photo System.

Clearview provides a different type of facial search.

Its federal investigator platform allows law enforcement users to submit photographs for comparison against images collected from publicly accessible Internet sources.

IRS had previously told GAO that requests for facial recognition handled by its forensic laboratory would be recorded in its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

The agency said those records would include case information, database searches, search results and the equipment or technology used.

A December 2025 IRS privacy assessment confirms that LIMS remains in use by the agency’s Center for Science and Design and stores biometric information, forensic evidence, analytical results and case-related information.

The available records do not show whether LIMS records facial recognition searches conducted through Clearview.

IRS also maintains an approval process for facial recognition use that it created after the earlier GAO review.

The Clearview purchase came as GAO was examining broader weaknesses in IRS oversight of commercial artificial intelligence.

On March 24, eight days after the Clearview contract began, GAO reported that IRS’s AI inventory was incomplete. Auditors found that IRS Criminal Investigation was already using several contracted AI-enabled tools that officials said helped gather online information for criminal cases.

Those tools had not been included in the agency’s central AI inventory.

Criminal Investigation officials told GAO that the Office of Management and Budget’s 2024 AI inventory requirements were unclear about whether commercial AI tools had to be included.

Officials said some applications might have been excluded to avoid disclosing sensitive investigative information to personnel outside law enforcement.

Officials also said subsequent federal guidance was clearer and that they planned to submit seven additional AI use cases to the IRS inventory.

While the GAO report was under review, IRS revised its AI policy in February 2026.

The agency’s current AI rules state that commercial products, third-party AI, and externally hosted AI services fall under the agency’s governance process.

The policy also identifies biometric identification, including facial matching used to identify criminal suspects, as a category presumed to be high impact.

The Clearview subscription began after the June 2025 inventory reviewed by GAO.

Article Topics

Clearview AI | facial recognition | FBI | IRS | law enforcement | U.S. Government