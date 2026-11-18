Utah’s State Endorsed Digital Identity (SEDI) has drawn attention for its novel approach, which some believe marks a paradigm shift in public sector digital infrastructure. This week, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is gathering in Park City, Utah to explore how the program plots a course for digital credentials beyond mobile driver’s licenses.

New concerns about AI fraud are driving the push for secure digital credentials, with 21 states already allowing residents to digitally store cryptographically protected credentials in digital wallets. Utah plans initial SEDI pilot releases in early 2027, with broader deployment expected through 2027 and 2028.

A report from the Tennessee Journal quotes Utah Rep. Paul Cutler, who says states will use the third annual SEDI Summit to collaborate on developing technical standards for privacy compliance.

“The vision is that going forward we need not just a mobile driver’s license, but a platform that allows all sorts of types of digital credentials, such as your professional license,” Cutler says. A future SEDI model could allow holders to qualify for state benefits, guard against fraud and identity theft, streamline benefit applications, and preserve privacy when proving age.

The three-day summit brings together lawmakers from Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Carolina and Vermont, as well as officials from California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Wyoming, and federal officials.

Notable industry attendees include the FIDO Alliance’s Andrew Shikiar, Jeremy Grant of the Better Identity Coalition, Kay Chopard of the Kantara Initiative, several representatives from NIST, biometrics and identity providers Socure, Vouched, Spruce ID and Dock Labs.

Minnesota among states set to introduce SEDI bills

Utah is actively promoting SEDI as a model for other states to adopt, and Cutler expects lawmakers in several states to introduce SEDI legislation next year. Among them is Minnesota Rep. Kristin Bahner, who is eager to introduce more protections against fraud in the wake of multiple fraud scandals in the state.

The ACLU has also praised SEDI’s recognition that identity is inherent to the individual rather than something granted by the state.

The framework is designed to support privacy-preserving verification, including selective disclosure and offline credential checks, without requiring routine validation against a central government database. As a post on the Digital Government Network explains, this approach makes selective disclosure part of the conceptual, regulatory and technical architecture, rather than relying on call-home validation loops.

“Because SEDI asserts that human identity exists independent of government recognition, the state no longer creates the identity; it merely provides cryptographic signatures endorsing factual claims maintained in official ledgers,” the post says.

“This philosophical inversion ensures that citizens are the autonomous roots of trust in any digital interaction, positioning the government as a trusted notary rather than an omniscient gatekeeper.”

Model imposes legal duty to limit use of data for stated purpose

Of note to identity providers is the statutory “Duty of Loyalty” Utah has imposed on relying parties. “In conventional models, the terms of identity verification are often dictated by proprietary service contracts heavily skewed in favor of data brokers,” says DGN. “SEDI’s Duty of Loyalty legally prohibits relying parties from profiling, tracking, or exploiting the data-minimized assertions they receive.”

In theory, such restrictions could undermine business models built around the secondary use of identity data. It remains to be seen what they mean for verifiers.

The ACLU has praised the law’s privacy protections, while warning that it may not adequately restrict unnecessary identity checks by private businesses and that the Duty of Loyalty’s effectiveness will depend on enforcement.

SEDI’s architects are also aware of the importance of interoperability in designing an effective digital identity system. The legislation “explicitly creates a multi-state consortium model” that relies on open, royalty-free standards and localized public key infrastructure rather than proprietary vendor ecosystems, so that other jurisdictions can cryptographically verify Utah-endorsed credentials without backend integration or shared databases.

The breadth of participation suggests growing interest in Utah’s SEDI model. The summit’s outcomes should offer a clearer indication of whether that interest will translate into legislation and implementation in other states.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | mDL (mobile driver's license) | United States | Utah | Utah State-Endorsed Digital Identity (SEDI)