Israel unveils plan to unite identity assets around national digital ID wallet

A committee drawn from Israeli public agencies has drafted a plan to unify the country’s ID system around a new digital identity and national digital wallet.

The national strategy for digital identification was published by the National Cyber Directorate in cooperation with Israel’s National Digital System, the Population and Immigration Authority, the Budget Division of the Ministry of Finance, the Accountant General, and the Bank of Israel, according to the agency’s announcement.

The draft national digital identification strategy sets out a plan based on unifying the system around a national digital identity wallet.

It begins by recognizing the social and economic value of digital identity as a pillar of digital public infrastructure and a practical necessity for securing online interactions in an environment beset by biometric presentation attacks and deepfakes.

Israel is hardly starting from scratch: the country already has a national identification system, a biometric database that backs its passports and ID cards, and a data verification system.

But the available resources have not been effectively marshalled, as a lack of access to the database is cited as one of the barriers to the use of biometric ID documents for strong identity verification.

Unifying around the national digital ID wallet

The document sets out four goals each for the digital identity, “optimization of digital representation management” and expanding use of the national ID in the broader economy, according to a machine translation of the original.

The planned digital identity will be based on the national ID card, and like the physical card managed by the National Digital System. The ID card is already used for identity verification for some public services, but the plan includes making it the default method for all. A digital version of the ID card with legal equivalence to the physical would be issued and stored in the national ID document, along with other credentials.

Post-quantum preparation, infrastructure and interfaces for relying parties in the private sector and personal AI agents are all included in the plan as well.

In the longer term, Israel plans to work toward mutual digital ID recognition with other countries.

Digital wallets are relatively widely adopted in Israel, and are taking an increasingly prominent place in national digital ID systems around the world.

Israel is in the midst of post-election jockeying to form a coalition government, however, raising some question about the relative priority of the new policy to the country’s political leadership.

The draft strategy is open to public comment until the end of November.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | digital wallets | identity management | Israel | national ID