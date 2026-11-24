Italy began opening its public IT-Wallet to all citizens and residents on November 23, expanding access to legally recognized digital documents through the IO public services app. The IT-Wallet ecosystem has graduated from beta testing by a random sample of people who use its IO digital public services app, beating the deadline for general availability by a month.

Italians who use the IO app and hold a biometric electronic identity card (CIE) are eligible for voluntary participation in the early rollout stage. Once they activate the IT-Wallet, they can store a mobile driver’s license (mDL) and digital versions of their European Health Insurance Card, the European Disability Charter, their certificate of residence, school qualifications and attendance records, academic qualifications and transcripts.

The mDL qualifies as proof of driving entitlements for law enforcement checks, and can be used as an official ID document. Relying parties use the system’s public verification app, Valida Documenti, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. All other digital documents are also legally equivalent to their physical versions.

Italy also plans to gradually add an “Enter with IT-Wallet” button to online services as they join the ecosystem.

Private companies gained access to a national IT-Wallet testing environment in May, ahead of the government’s formal approval of the wallet framework in July.

Alessio Butti, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation, referred to the IO app as an intermediate step on the way to full digital wallet use.

“Today, with IT-Wallet, we take a leap forward: we expand the possibilities offered by digital identity and introduce greater security guarantees, more documents and new features, in line with European objectives,” Butti says.

The only other EUDI Wallets that are currently live are Denmark’s AltID and France’s France Titres, with the December 24 deadline fast approaching.

Identity documents and qualifications were added to the IO app in 2024, and will remain available in the current version of the app until July 2027, according to the announcement. Butti says 13 million Italians have activated Documents on IO so far.

The IO app is managed and the publicly issued IT-Wallet provided by PagoPA S.p.A., though EUDI Wallets offered by the private sector are expected to join the ecosystem at some point.

Italy’s data protection regulator approved the IT-Wallet’s technical details and architecture in October.

Social media restrictions proposed

Online age verification could become another application for Italy’s expanding digital wallet ecosystem. A proposed amendment to the Security Decree would require social media platforms to use age verification tools interoperable with European digital identity wallets.

Italian lawmakers have introduced an amendment to the Security Decree currently before the legislature which would bar Italians under 13 years of age from social media and video-sharing platforms, and force those between 13 and 15 years of age to link their accounts to those of their parents.

The amendment was introduced by center-right lawmakers, La Capitale reports. Media regulator AGCOM would be given enforcement powers under the proposal.

A specific age assurance method is not specified, and accounts that have existed for eight years or more would be exempt from age verification.

The EU Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) weighed in on the age assurance elements of the EU KIDS Act earlier this month, calling for facial age estimation to be prohibited.

Article Topics

age verification | digital wallets | e-ID | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Italy | mDL (mobile driver's license)