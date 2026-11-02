Jamaica opposition slams gov’t plan to require national ID for disaster relief

Opposition politicians in Jamaica have strongly rejected a government move to make the National Identification System (NIDS) card ownership a prerequisite for access to disaster relief and other social protection support.

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness signaled the intention recently, but it has been met with fierce pushback, with critics describing the move as dangerous, Jamaica Gleaner reports.

Justice Spokesperson Zuleika Jess argues that making the national identity system a precondition for emergency aid would effectively turn what was conceived as a voluntary program into a compulsory one through economic pressure. A previous, mandatory version of the NIDS legislation was struck down by Jamaica’s Constitutional Court in 2019 on grounds of potential illegal exclusion and privacy risks.

“This new policy directly violates the spirit of that constitutional ruling. No government has a right to deny citizens taxpayer-funded disaster relief because they lack a specific identification card,” Jess is quoted as saying.

The lawmaker rejected the government’s reasons for the move as a complete fabrication. She cited instances in her constituency where many people who were registered and assessed by state agencies for assistance following Hurricane Melissa in October last year are yet to receive their benefits.

Jess said the administration should not make excuses for its absence on the ground and stop “demanding biometric data from citizens sleeping under tarpaulins,” calling instead for the immediate release of verified grants to the thousands of Jamaicans already cleared for assistance.

She was reacting to Holness’ statement last week in which he argued that for future disaster relief, all beneficiaries must register with NIDS, which he said is a reliable way to identify recipients, verify their claims, reduce duplicate payments, and speed up distribution.

Holness emphasized the importance of the national ID system, arguing that citizens do not have to be identified anew each time there is need for social protection intervention. The government has framed the NIDS as an important tool in facilitating access to public and private sector services for millions of Jamaicans.

Fraud prevention and denied services

The Jamaican government’s move mirrors developments in other countries where access to public services is increasingly being conditioned on ownership of a national ID card.

Like in Jamaica, there has also been pushback on this move in Nepal. The country’s lawmakers called on the government to first popularize the national ID and drive adoption among citizens before making it mandatory for access to public services when it reversed course in 2024.

The reason for that caution is visible in countries where an unwritten mandatory obligation is already in place.

India is a clear example. There, the Aadhaar digital ID has become the authentication layer for a growing list of services. At the beginning of October, biometric authentication became mandatory for subsidized LPG refills. The government says LPG will not be denied to those who fail to authenticate, but the subsidy will be. For households that need that subsidy, the digital ID has become unavoidable.

Malaysia has a similar story although with a different mechanism. MyDigital ID was promoted as voluntary, but it is now the single sign-on method for the MyJPJ transport app, mandatory for Malaysians using the MyNIISe border system, and required for SIM registration and social media age verification.

These developments raise a question that rights advocates have flagged at different Identity for Development forums. To what extent can a government make national ID registration a prerequisite for receiving disaster relief, when the ID system was designed as a voluntary initiative?

The question came under review at the ID4Africa 2026 AGM, where rights advocates from the Human Rights for Digital ID coalition emphasized trust, and argued that public institutions should never require mandatory enrollment or mandatory use of digital IDs to access public services.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID cards | fraud prevention | Jamaica | National Identification System (NIDS)