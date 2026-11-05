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Jordan secures $4.2M World Bank grant for Sanad digital ID, government AI

World Bank grant will support AI-powered government services, expansion of Sanad to businesses and plans for a national AI center
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Jordan secures $4.2M World Bank grant for Sanad digital ID, government AI
 

Jordan has signed a $4.2 million grant agreement with the World Bank to develop AI applications for public services and prepare to expand its Sanad digital identity platform to businesses.

The agreement was signed on October 31 by Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and World Bank Regional Director Dalia Khalifa, Jordan News reports.

The agreement provides for the development and testing of AI applications for government services, including tools capable of carrying out multiple tasks and processes. It also supports preparations to expand the Sanad digital identity platform to business users.

Plans for a National Center of Excellence in AI will be informed by the results of the government’s pilot projects.

Another objective is to attract foreign investment in Jordan’s digital economy, including through outreach to international technology companies.

The World Bank funding is part of the Jordan Youth, Technology and Jobs Project.

Sanad as digital government driver

Sanad is Jordan’s unified digital government platform, providing access to hundreds of public and private-sector services through a digital identity. The planned expansion includes AI-powered tools, simplified procedures and technical preparations for extending services to businesses.

IrisGuard‘s iris recognition technology is used to activate Sanad digital identities, which gained legal recognition under amendments to Jordan’s Civil Status Law earlier this year.

Sanad had surpassed three million activated digital identities this summer. The new funding reflects Jordan’s efforts to build AI capabilities on its existing digital identity and government services infrastructure.

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