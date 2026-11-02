k-ID launches Kai SDK to automate age assurance and age-adaptive app controls

Age-based compliance provider k-ID, which also supports the OpenAge network for reusable age assurance, has launched a new self-service SDK. Called Kai, the SDK integrates age assurance, parental consent and age-based permissions into apps, with rules that can be updated as regulations change, according to the company.

“Every app has users of every age, whether the people who built it planned for that or not,” says Kieran Donovan, CEO of k-ID. A developer in California may not know, for instance, how Indonesia’s system would classify their app according to the country’s tiered model.

For example, an app could require parental approval before allowing a 12-year-old to use its chat function, while permitting an adult to access the same feature. Rules can also vary for users of the same age in different jurisdictions.

Donovan argues that making apps suitable for users of different ages has traditionally required considerable specialist work, leading many developers to apply the same settings to everyone. That creates compliance risks and can make services less accessible to younger users. Kai aims to put age-adaptive design within reach of developers through a single SDK.

The ability to update rules is increasingly important as online safety regulations evolve across jurisdictions. Although app development has become faster and cheaper, meeting different requirements for age checks, parental consent and access permissions adds complexity.

k-ID argues that three developments are driving demand for age-adaptive tools: younger users accessing digital services, advances in age verification and estimation technology, and regulations extending beyond initial age checks to govern how individual features operate. Kai is designed to apply different permissions according to a user’s age and location without developers having to build separate compliance systems.

Kai offers automated updates and usage-based pricing

Launch partners include age assurance providers Persona, Privately, and Veratad.

Developers can register for Kai without a sales call or credit card, provide information about their app and intended users, and integrate the SDK. The platform then generates age-based permissions that developers can test before deployment. According to k-ID, subsequent regulatory changes can be reflected without further code updates, although developers remain responsible for their products, legal compliance, privacy policies and terms.

The Kai website breaks down the cost: the service is free for 10,000 users a month, then costs 2 cents per monthly active user.

Google’s recent Build for Everyone Hackathon featured 15 teams using Kai across consumer AI, gaming, marketplaces and education. Projects included age-adaptive reading tools, e-commerce applications and a location-based game offering different experiences for children and adults. The results are showcased online.

Article Topics

age verification | k-ID | SDK