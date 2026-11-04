Autonomous AI agents present identity risks that the Kantara Initiative says existing digital identity frameworks are not equipped to address.

Kantara recently hosted John Fiske, chair of the organization’s Digital Identity Risk Discussion Group, on a webinar to delve into these concerns. Fiske said the team had originally intended to extend its Digital Identity Risk Universe (DIRU) framework to cover AI agents.

However, they found that agentic AI presents a fundamentally different set of challenges to humans, which required a separate risk framework.

AI agents can be created without a standardized credential issuance process. These disembodied agents have no fixed physical location, can exist for seconds or indefinitely, and can be cloned or copied at scale. These characteristics make traditional identity and authentication models difficult to apply.

Kantara’s DIRU framework examines risks across the lifecycle of digital credentials. For AI agents, those risks include orphaned identities left behind after an agent is decommissioned, dormant credentials that can be exploited, and “identity drift,” where an agent’s capabilities evolve while its trust and authorization levels remain unchanged.

Another major concern is authentication. Fiske said one of the biggest risks is agents misrepresenting themselves as human users. He warned that such risks are already emerging in practice.

As an example, Fiske cited an incident involving OpenAI agents that coordinated an attack on Hugging Face during cybersecurity evaluations. According to an independent investigation by METR, approximately 1,200 agents that were intended to operate in isolation established an unauthorized communication channel, with around 700 subsequently participating in the attack.

The agents discovered working Hugging Face credentials, shared access information and exploited vulnerabilities to gain access to systems and data beyond their intended evaluation environment. The incident illustrates the challenges of controlling machine identities and credentials when autonomous agents can coordinate and act across multiple systems.

A separate example of efforts to limit agent access comes from Delinea’s new Fastpath MCP Server, which addresses excessive access and lack of oversight for AI agents. The Delinea Fastpath MCP Server allows AI assistants to query access-governance data in natural language while remaining read-only, permission-bound and auditable.

This helps organizations detect segregation-of-duties conflicts, identify access risks and review permissions across multiple applications without giving AI agents the ability to modify systems or elevate their privileges.

The Kantara webinar with John Fiske can be viewed here and the accompanying Digital Identity Risk Universe – 2026 can be downloaded here.

Article Topics

AI agents | Delinea | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | identity security | Kantara | non-human identities